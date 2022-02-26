One could not find a clearer reflection of the 2021-22 Kansas State basketball season than Saturday’s 74-73 home loss to Iowa State on Saturday.
The ups, the downs, the runs, the droughts. Hopelessness quickly morphing into hope before once again settling into that pool of comfortable and familiar disappointment.
Not quite good enough. Not bad, not embarrassing, just numbingly mediocre.
Saturday’s game had all the excitement that you could ask for in a one-point, late season conference brawl between two teams clinging to two different sides of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
After a strong run of three straight wins for the Cyclones, Iowa State came into the game feeling confident about its chances of making the tournament, while K-State came in needing to close out the final three games of the regular season strong and then, possibly, make some noise in the Big 12 Tournament before the Wildcats would be able to feel good about the possibility of a earning an invitation.
The Wildcats fought their way back from a 15-point hole midway through the second half and nearly overcame a second double-digit deficit in the final two minutes of the game.
“I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively," head coach Bruce Weber said. "We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance."
K-State once again struggled to find offensive consistency from everyone not named Nijel Pack.
Pack was a warrior, ending the night with 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting including six makes from beyond the arc.
The rest of the Wildcats combined to go 9-for-32.
Iowa State was more balanced, led by 18 points from Caleb Grill, a Kansas-native from Maize High School, off the bench. Iowa State’s bench outscored the Wildcats 31-6.
Grill got the Cyclones going early in the game when K-State shot out to a quick 13-2 advantage. The junior hits four 3’s including one at the very end of the half to give Iowa State the lead, 37-35, heading into the break.
A 16-2 run midway through the second half pushed the Cyclones out to a 15-point lead and K-State looked absolutely dead in the water. Shots weren’t falling, Iowa State was having its way on the offensive end and one of the largest crowds of the season had fallen silent.
Seniors Mike McGuirl and Mark Smith rose up on back-to-back possessions and nailed a 3 that got them back within single digits.
That spurred a 14-1 run that got K-State back within two points after a Pack jumper with 5:39 to play.
The Wildcats did not hit another shot from the field until there was 1:16 left in the game. The Cyclones had grown their lead back out to 12 and, just like earlier in the half, the Wildcats had to dig.
Luckily, Iowa State was more than happy to help K-State’s comeback efforts. The Cyclones turned the ball over four different times in the final two minutes and Markquis Nowell managed to go 10-for-10 from the free throw line to get the Wildcats back within two points.
Free throws were one of the few things keeping K-State in the game. The Wildcats went 25-of-33 from the line led by Nowell who hit 14 free ones and finished with 16 points.
K-State got the ball back with 16 seconds to play.
Weber let Pack try to go get either the winning or tying bucket without calling his final timeout and the sophomore was double-teamed and stripped.
“I mean, I don't know, it's just tough," Pack said. "I mean, it's tough to lose that way. Everybody trusted me at the end. We made a good comeback with it. I got to be better with the ball. That's all I've got to say.”
Iowa State was fouled, and senior forward Jaz Kunc hit both free throws to give the Cyclones a four point lead with four seconds to play.
Pack threw up a three-quarter court bomb that went in as time expired, but like multiple other times this season, it just wasn’t enough.
“I appreciate them.," Weber said. "I love them. Their heart, their effort, they care and they could’ve easily given in today and they didn’t. We had a chance at the end, we had the ball and down two. Obviously, get it to Nijel, I guess give them credit. They got physical with him and we didn’t get the call or a shot off at the end.”
The loss almost guarantees that K-State will need to win the Big 12 Tournament to be guaranteed a spot in the big dance.
K-State has never won the Big 12 Tournament and last won a conference tournament in 1980.
Before that though, the Wildcats still have two final regular season games versus No. 9 Texas Tech on Monday in Lubbock and Saturday at home versus Oklahoma.
"(I think our fate) lies in the next two games," Weber said. "If you go to Texas Tech and win, no one else has done that (this season). Now, is it going to be easy? Heck no. But, crazier things have happened. But that's the most important focus right now. We have to go and hope we have a special performance. That's all we can worry about right now."