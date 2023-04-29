Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn breaks away from South Dakota linebacker Brock Mogensen during the Wildcats’ 34-0 win against the Coyotes on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Vaughn was one of four Wildcats picked up in this year's NFL Draft.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn breaks away from South Dakota linebacker Brock Mogensen during the Wildcats’ 34-0 win against the Coyotes on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Vaughn was one of four Wildcats picked up in this year's NFL Draft.
Kansas State safety Josh Hayes tackles Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper during the first half of their non-conference game on Sept. 10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hayes was one of four Wildcats pick in the 2023 NFL Draft over the weekend.
A homecoming trend dominated Kansas State's NFL Draft weekend as all four Wildcat players drafted were picked by teams in their home state.
Lee Summit, Missouri native and junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah started things off on Thursday by getting scooped up by the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the first round, and then cornerback Julius Brents, safety Josh Hayes and running back Deuce Vaughn followed suit in the two days to follow.
K-State's four draftees were the most since four were drafted in 2003.
Brents — an Indianapolis, Indiana native — was drafted by the Colts, Hayes — a native of Lakeland Florida, a suburb of Tampa Bay — was drafted by the Buccaneers and Vaughn — from Round Rock, Texas, just outside of Austin — was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
Brents was picked with the 13th pick of the second round (44th overall) on Friday.
His selection marked the first time in school history that two Wildcats were selected with in first 44 picks of the NFL Draft and the fourth time that two Wildcats were selected within the first two rounds of the a draft.
Brents transferred to K-State from Iowa prior to the 2021 season, starting 27 games over the last two seasons in Manhattan.
He earned first team All-Big 12 honors last season, racking up 45 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and eight passes defended.
He ranked 22nd nationally and third in the Big 12 in interceptions, including one in the end zone during the Big 12 Championship game versus TCU. He also forced his first-career fumble in the game.
Hayes was picked with the fourth pick of the sixth round (No. 181 overall).
He transferred to K-State from Virginia and North Dakota State prior to the 2022 season. Despite missing the first game of the year due to injury, Hayes ranked third in the team in tackles (71) and tackles for loss (5.5) this past season while breaking up seven passes.
He earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after K-State's win at Iowa State. He had a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and 11 tackles.
Last but not least, Vaughn was picked with the 35th pick of the sixth round (No. 212 overall).
Vaughn's father, Chris, is a scout for the Cowboys and got to make the fateful calling, letting his son know that he had been drafted.
Deuce Vaughn left K-State as one of the most decorated running backs in school history. He holds the school record for receptions (116) and receiving yards (1,280) by a running back, and ranked in the top 10 in 12 other categories.
He was just the second player in school history to earn two Consensus All-America honors (along with Chris Canty). He was just the third player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is the only player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving.
Vaughn was also the only player in school history to reach 3,000 all-purpose yards before the end of his sophomore season.
He was a first team All-American in 2022 and the only person with over 1,500 rushing yards and 350 receiving yards in the country.
In addition to the four draftees, four other K-State players signed undrafted free agent deals, including quarterback Adrian Martinez (Detroit), wide receivers Malik Knowles (Minnesota) and Kade Warner (Tampa Bay) and all-purpose kicker Ty Zentner (Philadelphia).
Two other Wildcats also earned mini-camp invites. Tight end Sammy Wheeler will camp with the Chicago Bears and cornerback and Lawrence native Ekow Boye-Doe will be just an hour away from home in Kansas City.