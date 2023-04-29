A homecoming trend dominated Kansas State's NFL Draft weekend as all four Wildcat players drafted were picked by teams in their home state. 

Lee Summit, Missouri native and junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah started things off on Thursday by getting scooped up by the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the first round, and then cornerback Julius Brents, safety Josh Hayes and running back Deuce Vaughn followed suit in the two days to follow.

