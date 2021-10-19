KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee has flummoxed and bewildered the Big 12 in her first two seasons.
Lee, the Wildcats’ star junior center, is a 6-foot-6 offensive juggernaut. She excelled as a freshmen with fellow All-Big 12 post player Peyton Williams shouldering some of the opposing team’s attention. Lee returned as K-State’s main threat down low last season and dominated, turning in an All-America-type campaign, averaging 19.1 points (the most by a Wildcat since the 2012-13 season) and 8.7 rebounds per game (sixth in the Big 12) while shooting .621 from the field (tops in the conference and third best in the country).
Needless to say, if she didn’t already have the attention of every Big 12 coach prior to last season, she certainly has it now.
“She’s a tremendous player and I think her game has improved each and every year,” Kansas head coach Brandon Schnieder said Tuesday at the Big 12 women’s basketball media day event at the T-Mobile Center. “I think she’s one of the harder covers in the low post in the Big 12.”
The respect for Lee among conference coaches runs deep. She’s the kind of player coaches spend months drawing up defensive gameplans for, trying to find something they can use to negate her combination of size and athleticism that’s nearly impossible to shut down one on one.
“Ayoka is a player you’re not just thinking of as an opposing coach right before you play,” TCU head coach Reagan Pebley said. “You’re thinking about her well into June, July and August when you’re working on your defensive schemes because she’s so (high) quality. There’s no couple-of-day fix that you can use to stop her. ... She’s really good.”
How does a team going about trying to stop her?
Each opposing coach has their own method.
Some try to deny the entry pass so she can’t get the ball, some double and triple team her so she has to pass the ball off and others try to saddle Lee with fouls, forcing K-State head coach Jeff Mittie to take her out of games for long spells.
The latter is a strategy Mittie isn’t a fan of, but he understands that in the end, the extra attention and strategizing focused on Lee only serves to help the team as a whole.
“They obviously respect her as a player,” Mittie said. “They know how difficult of a matchup that she is down low. They impose different strategies. They try to get her in foul trouble in different ways. They try to take charges on her in the middle of the floor, which I think is a cheap play. I’ve been a proponent of getting rid of that across the country, because I think it’s a play that doesn’t belong in our game.”
Mittie said Tuesday that as part of Lee’s growth and development, the coaching staff is working on improving her game away from the paint.
When several of the other coaches — including Pebley and West Virginia head coach Mike Carey — noticeably raised their eyebrows at the notion K-State is working on moving one of the country’s most efficient paint scorers farther away from the basket, Mittie quickly corrected himself, stating that the goal was centered around Lee’s defense.
But the point already had been made.
What Big 12 coaches want for Christmas is an increase in Ayoka Lee jumpers. Unfortunately for them, that’s not likely to happen.
“As opposing coaches, we’d love to see her shoot from outside,” Carey said. “But she’s going to go to her bread and butter, and it’s going to be at the blocks and they’re going to feed her the basketball.”
Many posts are out of their comfort zone at the free throw line.
Not Lee.
The junior made more than 80% from the stripe last year; she also shot better than 60% from the field, making her the only player in the nation to accomplish that 80/60 feat.
So an opposing player guarding Lee faces a Catch-22: play her straight up and hope the shot misses; or foul and send her to the line, where she earned a little less than a fourth of her point total last season.
It’s not a fun decision.
“She’s one of the most dynamic scorers around the rim,” Baylor senior center Queen Egbo said. “She has amazing touch. So I just try to bang with her and keep her as far from the basketball as possible. She is bigger and taller than me, so it is a big task. But I just do my best to stay in front (of her), and be very aware of what I’m doing and (be) very decisive.”
Lee and the Wildcats will get a chance to show off her vaunted skillset when K-State opens the season with an exhibition at Bramlage Coliseum versus Washburn University on Oct. 31.
The 2021-22 campaign will be the latest chapter in an already historic career for Lee, who could leave K-State as one of the best to ever wear a Wildcat uniform.
“I don’t think there’s any question that she’s one of the top post players in the country, let alone our league,” Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said. “She’s very skilled. .. I think she’ll do a great job at the next level. I’ll be glad when she graduates.”