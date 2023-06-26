Kansas State incoming freshman guard Dai Dai Ames dribbles during practice this summer. Ames was named a 2023 Jordan Brand Classic All-American for his performance during his senior year of high school.
Dai Dai Ames, an incoming freshman with Kansas State men's basketball, was one of 32 high school seniors picked as a 2023 Jordan Brand Classic All-American.
Ames, who joins the Wildcats by way of Kenwood Academy in Chicago, helped his school to back-to-back Illinois Class 4A super-sectional titles and a combined 54 wins the past two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound guard was a four-star and consensus top-70 recruit who received First Team Class 4A recognition from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, among other outlets.
He is joined by Omaha Biliew of Iowa State, Brandon Garrison of Oklahoma State and JaKobe Walter of Baylor as the four incoming freshman on Big 12 teams named Jordan Brand Classic All-Americans.
Two previous K-State players have earned the honor, with Curtis Kelly — who is now a graduate student manager with the Wildcats — receiving it in 2006 and Wally Judge doing so in 2009.
Ames put up more than 1,500 points in his high school basketball career, and averaged 21.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a senior. A 51.3% shooter from the field and an 81.9% shooter from the free-throw line his final year of high school, Ames put up 65 points in Kenwood Academy's victory over Southland College Prep on Dec. 26.
Along with Top 150 recruits R.J. Jones, a 6-foot-3 guard from Denton, Texas, and Macaleab Rich, a 6-foot-7 forward from East St. Louis, Illinois, Ames is part of K-State's three-man freshman class, which has been ranked No. 18 by 247Sports, No. 22 by ESPN and No. 24 by Rivals.
Other newcomers to the Wildcats' roster include transfers Tylor Perry, a 5-foot-11 fifth-year senior guard from North Texas, and Arthur Kaluma, a 6-foot-7 junior forward from Creighton.
Six-foot-10 redshirt sophomore center Jerrell Colbert and 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman forward Taj Manning will also be available to play in 2023-24 after redshirting last year.
K-State will look to build on last season's 26-10, 11-7 record, which saw them advance to the Elite Eight under first-year head coach and Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Jerome Tang.