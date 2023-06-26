Dai Dai Ames.jpg
Buy Now

Kansas State incoming freshman guard Dai Dai Ames dribbles during practice this summer. Ames was named a 2023 Jordan Brand Classic All-American for his performance during his senior year of high school.

 Photo courtesy of Lathe Cobb, K-State Athletics

Dai Dai Ames, an incoming freshman with Kansas State men's basketball, was one of 32 high school seniors picked as a 2023 Jordan Brand Classic All-American.

Ames, who joins the Wildcats by way of Kenwood Academy in Chicago, helped his school to back-to-back Illinois Class 4A super-sectional titles and a combined 54 wins the past two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound guard was a four-star and consensus top-70 recruit who received First Team Class 4A recognition from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, among other outlets.

Recommended for you