Gene Taylor, K-State FB media_day_0044.jpg
Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor talks to football coach Chris Klieman during a football media day in August of 2019. The K-State Athletics reported a record-breaking fiscal year in annual giving on Thursday. 

 Staff photo by David Mayes

Kansas State announced Thursday its athletics department broke multiple fundraising records over the last fiscal year related to annual giving. 

According to K-State Athletics, overall cash gifts to the department during the 2023 fiscal year totaled $36.3 million, amounting fourth historically, including a new record of $24.1 million in annual fund donations. Included in that $24.1 million was a department record $1 million raised during the Powercat Auction. 

