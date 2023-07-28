Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor talks to football coach Chris Klieman during a football media day in August of 2019. The K-State Athletics reported a record-breaking fiscal year in annual giving on Thursday.
Kansas State announced Thursday its athletics department broke multiple fundraising records over the last fiscal year related to annual giving.
According to K-State Athletics, overall cash gifts to the department during the 2023 fiscal year totaled $36.3 million, amounting fourth historically, including a new record of $24.1 million in annual fund donations. Included in that $24.1 million was a department record $1 million raised during the Powercat Auction.
“Our fans continue to support our student-athletes and programs at a level that allows us to compete at the highest level,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in a written statement. “With landscape of college athletics changing by the year, it is important that we focus on enhancing the student-athlete experience and filling our stadiums through ticket sales and donations to the Ahearn Fund are the best way to do that. We have the best fans in the country and are grateful for their support and dedication to our programs.”
The Ahearn Fund reached 8,547 total members in 2022-23 from 47 different states, while the National Leadership Circle (donations of $10,000 or more annually) grew to 608 members from 26 different states.
The Ahearn Fund also saw a record 76% increase in donations to the Ahearn Excellence fund, a philanthropic fund not tied to seats or parking.