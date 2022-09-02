Stewart_Hannah_2_Big_12.jpg
Kansas State's Hannah Stewart runs in a race last season. She is one of the Wildcats' leading returners in 2022.

 Courtesy of Olivia Bergmeier, K-State Athletics

Kansas State men’s and women’s cross country will open the season Saturday at the Bob Timmons Invitational in Lawrence.

Randy Cole returns as the Wildcats’ head coach after his first stint from 1997-2004.

