Kansas State men’s and women’s cross country will open the season Saturday at the Bob Timmons Invitational in Lawrence.
Randy Cole returns as the Wildcats’ head coach after his first stint from 1997-2004.
K-State coming off top-five finishes at the 2021 Big 12 Championships, where the men finished fourth and the women placed fifth.
The men return their top six runners in Stephen Kielhofner, Kerby Depenbusch, Hadley Splechter, Mike Rohlinger, MAtthew Hauser, David Lurgen and Kyle Johnston.
"The men have experience going into the fire, so to speak, and hopefully they understand, 'OK, we're in a tough league here,' but they actually placed pretty well," Cole said in a written statement. "Them going through the experience of getting into the championship races is going to help a great deal (this season).”
Meanwhile, the women will be without their top two runners from last year. However, their roster will be highlighted by the returns of Hannah Stewart, Cailan Steward, Sydney Burton and Katie Kasunic. All of them finished in the top 50 in the Big 12.
Freshmen Cecilia Fisher, Grace Meyer and Carson McEachern, along with sophomore Kate Kowalik, will be making their Wildcats debut.
“The lady’s newcomers are pretty good, the tops in the state,” Cole said. “Some of the returners like Sydney Burton, Cailan Steward and Hannah Stewart, they’re coming back healthy and really good shape. Some of the other returning girls, they put in some good work over the summer.”
The men’s 6K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the women’s 5K beginning at 10 a.m. Kansas, Kansas City and Oral Roberts will also compete at the invitational.