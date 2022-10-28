Kansas State cross country ran in the Big 12 Championship races Friday morning at the Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course in Lubbock, Texas.
The Wildcat men finished fourth while the women came in seventh.
The K-State men finished behind champion and fourth-ranked team in the country Oklahoma State, along with Iowa State and No. 23 Texas.
It marked the fourth time in the last six seasons that the K-State men have placed fourth, including the third consecutive season.
“I thought they competed very well,” head coach Randy Cole said in a written statement. “The guys got up in the race the first two miles and then really hung tough in the middle part and really competed well over the last stretch of the race. We had some good efforts up and down the lineup, Stephen (Kielhofner) missed All-Big 12 by two tenths of a second. Obviously, a quality league.”
Senior Stephen Kielhofner led the way with a 16th-place finish, narrowly missing All-Big 12 honors with a time of 24:44.2.
“As a personal goal and to help the team, I wanted to get All-Big 12 (top 15 individually),” Kielhofner said. “I fell 0.2 seconds behind 15th and just got edged out. But 16th is the best I’ve ever done at Big 12’s and it’s nice to know I made some moves in the race that put me in a good position. The times were not fast today with a very muddy course and 18 mph winds. And times don’t matter anyways at conference, only place.”
Juniors Haldey Splechter (21st, 24:54.9) and Jack Moore (29th, 25:23.6) also finished in the top 30.
Junior David Lutgen (35th, 25:43), sophomore Kyle Johnston (39th, 25:46.3) and Kerby Depenbusch (40th, 25:49.2) all placed in the top 40 while sophomores Tommy Hazen (47th, 26:12.3) and Mike Rohlinger (67th, 27:04.8) rounded out the pack. Both Hazen and Rohlinger were competing in their first race in over a month.
On the women’s side, the Wildcats finished ahead of Kansas and Texas Tech. No. 3 Oklahoma State won the title, followed by No. 28 West Virginia.
“They weren’t clicking on all cylinders, so we only placed seventh,” Cole said. “I thought we might realistically, with the lineup we had, maybe get, you know, fifth, sixth, seventh in that range, so we didn’t really click too well.”
Junior Hannah Stewart led the pack, finishing 23rd with a time of 21:52.4, followed by junior Cailan Steward (41st, 22:29.5), freshman Cecilia Fisher (42nd, 22:31.3) and junior Sydney Burton (43rd, 22:36.9).
Kate Kasunic rounded things out, finishing 67th (23:47.3).
Up next, the Wildcats will head to Columbia, Missouri for the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday Nov. 11 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
