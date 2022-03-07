K-State wraps up regular season with win over TCU Staff reports Mar 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Freshman point guard Serena Sundell shoots a 3 in K-State’s win over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth. Sundell had 18 points. Courtesy of K-State Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kansas State women ended the regular season on a high note Saturday afternoon, beating TCU 61-50 in Fort Worth.The win snaps a three game losing streak.The Wildcats (19-11. 9-9 in Big 12 play) took an early 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter despite turning the ball over eight times.K-State held TCU to just 3-of-17 shooting in the opening quarter.Ayoka Lee, who ended the game with a game-high 20 points, had six points and four rebounds in just six minutes before sitting becasue of foul trouble.K-State stretched its lead to 10, 26-16, midway through the second quarter after a 3-pointer from Serena Sundell.TCU ended the half on a 6-0 run to get within five, 27-22, heading into the break.K-State caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half as the Wildcats went 4-for-7 from 3 in the third quarter to push their lead to 15, 48-33.After a 0-of-8 start from the field in the fourth quarter for K-State, TCU got back within five on a 10-0 run.A 3 from Laura Macke from the top of the key ended the drought and triggered a 12-5 Wildcat run.Lee scored six straight points late to cement the the win.The junior star had 11 rebounds to go along with her 20 points for her 19th double-double of the season, tying her own school record for double-doubles in a season.Sundell had 18 points including a 5-of-8 mark from beyond the arc.Macke had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench, her second straight road performance that ended in double-figures.K-State now heads into the postseason where they will be the six seed in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. They will face three seed Texas on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags K-state Tcu Sport Basketball Rebound Ayoka Lee Win Losing Streak Double-double Recommended for you Latest News Police report for March. 7, 2022 Supreme Court won't review decision that freed Bill Cosby Student arrested for Olathe East High School shooting First half dooms Rock Creek girls in sub-state championship game home loss. K-State wraps up regular season with win over TCU Pamela Anderson set to make her Broadway debut in 'Chicago' Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family Parents have a new headache as masks in school become optional Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completePLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Fake Patty's Day, book signing, Spring Fling and moreJudge says company has to forfeit $60K bond after Manhattan man missed trialFROM THE PUBLISHER | Thanking Bruce WeberMATC officials announce $35M plan for College and Career Center, campus expansionStudy says Manhattan has a workforce housing problem; commissioners to discuss data TuesdayButch Bluthardt'Love like it's our homeland' | Afghans begin adjusting to life in ManhattanRiley County fire crews contain 700-plus acre wildfireTeygan Bluthardt Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Bulletin