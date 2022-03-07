AF4I8261_web.jpg

Freshman point guard Serena Sundell shoots a 3 in K-State’s win over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth. Sundell had 18 points.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

The Kansas State women ended the regular season on a high note Saturday afternoon, beating TCU 61-50 in Fort Worth.

The win snaps a three game losing streak.

The Wildcats (19-11. 9-9 in Big 12 play) took an early 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter despite turning the ball over eight times.

K-State held TCU to just 3-of-17 shooting in the opening quarter.

Ayoka Lee, who ended the game with a game-high 20 points, had six points and four rebounds in just six minutes before sitting becasue of foul trouble.

K-State stretched its lead to 10, 26-16, midway through the second quarter after a 3-pointer from Serena Sundell.

TCU ended the half on a 6-0 run to get within five, 27-22, heading into the break.

K-State caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half as the Wildcats went 4-for-7 from 3 in the third quarter to push their lead to 15, 48-33.

After a 0-of-8 start from the field in the fourth quarter for K-State, TCU got back within five on a 10-0 run.

A 3 from Laura Macke from the top of the key ended the drought and triggered a 12-5 Wildcat run.

Lee scored six straight points late to cement the the win.

The junior star had 11 rebounds to go along with her 20 points for her 19th double-double of the season, tying her own school record for double-doubles in a season.

Sundell had 18 points including a 5-of-8 mark from beyond the arc.

Macke had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench, her second straight road performance that ended in double-figures.

K-State now heads into the postseason where they will be the six seed in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. They will face three seed Texas on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you