Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates a 61-55 Big 12 Conference win against Iowa State on Feb. 18 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcat wrap up conference play on Saturday at West Virginia.
After 17 games of a wild and competitive Big 12 schedule, the end of the road comes this Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia, when the No. 11 Kansas State men round out conference play with a game versus the Mountaineers.
Much has changed since the two teams first met back at the very beginning of conference play.
The Wildcats, filled with uncertainty, faced a then 24th-ranked West Virginia team in Bramlage on New Year's Eve and came away with a 82-76 overtime win.
"They got 18-2 lead and I was thinking, 'Man, we might not be able to score in the Big 12,'" Tang said. "All our guys remember is that we beat them, but it was an overtime game. It's one possession. A free throw doesn't go in or something and it's different. And it seems like every time we get ready to play somebody, they're the hottest team in the league. So they are as hot as anybody in our league right now. And so it's it's gonna something."
From that game, the Wildcats have ascended while West Virginia has experienced both ups and downs. As of late, the Mountaineers have won two of their last four games, and their last two losses (at Kansas and versus Texas Tech) were by a combined eight points.
West Virginia has the worst defense in the conference this season in terms of points allowed per game (70.8) and the second-worst field goal percentage allowed (44.7%).
But, led by senior guard Erik Stevenson who ranks in the top 10 in both field goal and 3-point percentage, the Mountaineers have one of the top offenses in the conference and can go punch for punch with anyone.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, are on a four-game win streak, the longest of Big 12 play so far.
A win on Saturday guarantees the Wildcats a two-seed in next week's Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. If K-State were to lose, they would need both Texas and Baylor to lose keep that two-seed. No matter the results, the Wildcats will be no worse than the four-seed when Saturday is said and done.
"I feel like we're starting to get into a rhythm," Tang said. "Whether it's subbing or what we're doing in practice, and the guys, I don't think they're tired of winning and I don't think they're tired of getting better. I'm very, very proud of the maturity that they have. But West Virginia, it's their senior night and they are going to be locked in and their fans are going to be rocking and rolling. ... We're gonna have to be even more focused. We have to go win the game because they're not gonna give it to us."
Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.