02202023-mer-spt-kstatembb-4
Buy Now

Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates a 61-55 Big 12 Conference win against Iowa State on Feb. 18 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcat wrap up conference play on Saturday at West Virginia.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After 17 games of a wild and competitive Big 12 schedule, the end of the road comes this Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia, when the No. 11 Kansas State men round out conference play with a game versus the Mountaineers. 

Much has changed since the two teams first met back at the very beginning of conference play. 

Tags

Recommended for you