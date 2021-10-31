Kansas State wide receiver Tyrone Howell regrets the behavior that led to his ejection during last week's game against TCU.
Howell, who joined the program as a junior college transfer prior to the 2021 season starting, was one of three players ejected — along with TCU safeties Da’Veawn Armstead and D’Arco Perkins-McAllister — in the third quarter of the contest in a skirmish that followed a late hit on K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Howell did not meet with reporters following the game, but posted an apology on his personal Twitter account Sunday morning.
"Proud of my team! I want to sincerely apologize to the whole K State family for my actions displayed on the field," Howell wrote. "It was out of character for me but I expect more of myself in that moment then what I displayed yesterday. Great team win last night!"
At the time of his ejection, Howell had yet to record any stats in the game.
Despite the ejection, Howell's head coach and teammates had his back.
“For the most part, I thought we handled it well,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. “I didn’t see it. I saw the original flag being thrown when they hit Skylar late."
Klieman also added he wasn't mad that Howell was "protecting his teammates" on the field.
"It’s something we’ll learn from," Klieman said.
Thompson, who joked that he ran away from the sideline scuffle, said he was thankful for Howell's support. Thompson just wished it hadn't led to his teammate's ejection — which he reiterated in the locker room after the Wildcats' 31-12 victory.
"(I told him), like, ‘I appreciate where you’re coming from, where your heart’s at, but we have to be smarter than that. You’re a big part of our offense and we can’t afford to lose you,’” Thompson said. “Plays like that and situations like that, we have to be smart and control our actions — even if it’s hard. I understand that. It’s hard.”
Though Howell has yet to have a breakout performance — he has four receptions for 66 yards in seven games this season — he's shown promise.
And the team is ready to get the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Oklahoma native more involved going forward.
"We talked a little bit a couple weeks ago about how much he had improvement through the bye week, and it's continued," offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said last week. "He obviously had a very, very good catch for about 30 (yards versus Texas Tech). He's been getting more and more plays. ... We've got to keep getting him the ball, because he's got very good skill set as far as hands and ability to make something happen after he catches it.”