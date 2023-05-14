05082023-mer-spt-kstatetf-7
Buy Now

Kansas State’s Nico Moulin competes in the 400-meter hurdles with Nebraska’s Cory Berg during the Ward Haylett Invitational on May 6, at R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex. Moulin came away with two medals during the Big 12 Championship meet over the weekend in Norman, Oklahoma. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State track and field may not have ended up with a gold medal during last weekend's Big 12 Championship meet held in Norman, Oklahoma, but the Wildcats did walk away with 27 individual medals and a seventh-place team finish (48 points) on the women's side and a eighth-place finish (39) for the Wildcat men. 

The Texas women (197 points) and the Texas Tech men (179 points) won the Big 12 team titles. 

Recommended for you