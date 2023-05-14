Kansas State’s Nico Moulin competes in the 400-meter hurdles with Nebraska’s Cory Berg during the Ward Haylett Invitational on May 6, at R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex. Moulin came away with two medals during the Big 12 Championship meet over the weekend in Norman, Oklahoma.
Kansas State track and field may not have ended up with a gold medal during last weekend's Big 12 Championship meet held in Norman, Oklahoma, but the Wildcats did walk away with 27 individual medals and a seventh-place team finish (48 points) on the women's side and a eighth-place finish (39) for the Wildcat men.
The Texas women (197 points) and the Texas Tech men (179 points) won the Big 12 team titles.
During the first day of the meet, K-State hammer throwers picked up two runner-up finishes. Emma Robbins took second for the women with a throw of 220 feet, 1 inch, while Kade McCall broke a personal record and a school record for the men with a throw of 226 feet, 3 inches.
Monique Hardy joined Robbins on the medal stand with a throw of 199 feet, 5 inches which was good for fourth place.
In the women's javelin, junior Baylee Unruh finished sixth with a personal-best throw of 145 feet, 8 inches while freshman Saydee Tanking finished eighth with a personal-best throw of 140 feet, 8 inches. On the men's side, junior Joe Placek finished fourth with a throw of 203 feet, 9 inches and and junior Gabriel Louw put up a personal-best throw of 180 feet, 3 inches which was good for eighth.
Joining Robbins and McCall in the Wildcat silver medalists' tent was junior heptathlete Urte Bacianskaite who put up the best heptathlon performance since Ryann Krais won the event in 2012.
Bacianskaite finished with 5,541 points, including a win in the women's heptathlon shot put with a personal-best throw of 49 feet, 3.5 inches.
Eight other Wildcats medaled during Day 2, including a third-place finish in women's long jump by junior Shalom Olotu (21 feet, .5 inches) and fifth-place finishes by sophomore Emil Uhlin in the decathlon (7,539), freshman Aaron Antoine in the men's high jump (6 feet, 11 inches) and sophomore Grace Thompson in the women's shotput (53 feet, 2.25 inches).
Freshman Jhavor Bennett finished sixth in the men's long jump with a personal-best 24 feet, 10 inches, junior Hannah Stewart finished seventh in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:47.75) while freshman Cecilia Fisher finished eighth (10:50.09) and sophomore Tommy Hazen finished seventh in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:09).
On the third and final day of the meet, K-State added nine more medals to its collection.
In the men's 1,500 meters, senior Stephen Kielhofner (3:43.9) and junior Hadley Splechter (3:45.88) finished fifth and seventh respectively.
The Wildcats also had a pair of medalists in the women's 400-meter dash. senior Shalysa Wray (53.21) finished sixth and junior O'Shalia Johnson (53.69) finished eighth.
Freshman Tamaiah Koonce finished fourth in the women's discus (169 feet, 8 inches), junior Devon Richardson (49 feet, 5.5 inches) and junior Nico Moulin finished eighth in the men's 400-meter hurdles (53.13).
Two Wildcat relay teams also medaled led by the men's 4x400-meter team of Darian Clarke, Kyle Gale, Tim Lambert Jr. and Moulin who finished sixth with a time of 3:10.34.
The women's 4x400-meter team of Johnson, Wray, Twaneise Johnson and Ludivine Aubert finished eighth with a time of 3:38.33.
K-State will now advance on to the NCAA West Preliminary meet starting on May 24 in Sacramento, California.