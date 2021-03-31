After falling behind 3-1 in Wednesday’s match at Tulsa, Kansas State’s women’s tennis team rallied to level the score.
But in the winner-take-all match, Tulsa’s Valeryia Rozenkova edged Lilla Barzo 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 to give the Golden Hurricane a 4-3 victory at home.
“We came up short again,” K-State head coach Jordan Smith said in a release. “Ultimately, it came down to a missed opportunity by letting the doubles’ point slip. We had some leads and didn’t close the way we practiced. We responded well in singles.”
The Wildcats (6-7) dropped the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead. This was despite Barzo and Manami Ukita blasting Rozenkova and Shura Poppe, 6-0, in the No. 2 doubles match. Barzo and Ukita improved to 7-0 this season when paired together.
The Wildcats tried to turn the tide when singles play began.
They didn’t get off to the start they wanted, though, as Tulsa’s Martina Okalova — ranked No. 81 in the ITA singles poll — beat K-State’s Karine-Marion Job in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
Wildcat junior Maria Linares captured a point in the No. 2 singles match, topping Tulsa’s Laia Conde Monfort 6-2, 6-3.
“Maria made some quick work,” Smith said, “and helped gain the momentum.”
Tulsa responded by winning at the No. 4 spot — Vera Ploner over Ukita 7-5, 6-3 — to grab a 3-1 lead. But K-State didn’t flinch, as it leveled the match at 3-all following victories by Ioana Gheorghita (No. 6 singles) and Rosanna Maffei (No. 3. singles).
“Rosy (Maffei) and Ioana battled back and got us back even,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, it was not enough.”
K-State now turns its attention to Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown, when it welcomes Kansas to Manhattan.
It will be the second meeting between the Wildcats and Jayhawks in less than a month.
KU won the first matchup, 4-1, in Lawrence on March 21.