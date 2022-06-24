Kansas State women’s basketball will face an old friend in November when it plays in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tournament officials announced the field Tuesday, which features a matchup between the Wildcats and Arkansas, whose roster now includes former K-State and Manhattan High player Christianna Carr.
Played at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, the eight-team women’s tournament is split into two divisions, with each team playing the three other teams in its division in a round robin format. All games will stream on ESPN3.
The Wildcats will compete in the Reef division, and will open the tournament with Clemson at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24.
The Tigers went 10-21 and 3-15 in the ACC last season. K-State is 2-1 all-time against Clemson, with the last matchup coming in 1990.
The following day, the Wildcats will take on Northern Arizona at 4:45 p.m.
The Lumberjacks were one game shy of an NCAA Tournament berth a year ago, falling to Montana State 75-64 in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game. They finished with a 17-14 record overall and a 12-8 mark in the Big Sky. They trail K-State in the all-time series 2-0, with the Wildcats most recently winning 79-63 in 2001.
K-State will wrap up the tournament against Carr and Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Carr transferred to Syracuse after the Wildcats’ 2020-21 season, and announced her intention to play her final year of eligibility with the Razorbacks in April.
Arkansas went 18-14 and 7-9 in the SEC in 2021-22. The Razorbacks earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell to No. 7 Utah 92-69 in the first round. K-State and Arkansas are tied 3-3 all-time, with the Razorbacks winning the last two meetings, including an 81-72 victory on Dec. 7, 2019.
The Paradise Jam’s Island division includes Wisconsin, Georgia, VCU and Seton Hall.
This will be the Wildcats’ third appearance in the Paradise Jam, having previously played in it in 2001 and 2016. K-State has a 5-1 record in Paradise Jam matchups and won the tournament in 2016.
The Wildcats now have six non-conference matchups set for the 2022-23 season, four of which are against Power 5 teams. They will also play Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Nov. 11, Iowa at home on Nov. 17 and South Dakota State in Kansas City on Dec. 10.