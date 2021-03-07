Before Kansas State can prepare for next week’s Big 12 tournament, it has one more loss to avenge.
The Wildcats already have earned season splits with TCU and Texas Tech in the last two weeks. But come 3 p.m. Sunday in Norman, Okla., K-State plans to pick up another against Oklahoma.
“We played better over the last three weeks,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “We’ve got some momentum. Now, can we play our basketball going forward and play well on Sunday?”
The Wildcats enter this weekend ninth in the Big 12 standings. If they beat Oklahoma, they’ll be either the eight- or nine-seed in the tournament, which puts them on a collision course with Baylor in the second round.
If they lose, they could drop to 10th place, which would put them in second-seeded West Virginia’s half of the bracket. The Wildcats have played the Mountaineers within single digits twice; Baylor beat them by 36 on Feb. 27 and by 12 on Feb. 7.
K-State almost staged a comeback during its 80-78 loss to the Sooners on Jan. 31. Trailing 78-71 with less than three minutes remaining, the Wildcats tied the game with a 7-0 run. But Taylor Robertson made two free throws to seal the Sooners’ win.
K-State sophomore Ayoka Lee dominated Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum. Lee scored 30 points and pulled 15 rebounds; only four other Wildcats in history have matched those numbers in a single game. Lee averages 28 points, 17 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in three career outings against the Sooners.
Fourth-year junior Rachel Ranke, who added 14 points on four 3-pointers during the first meeting, has scored 15 points per game in five games against Oklahoma. Ranke became the 43rd player to join K-State’s 1,000-point club in the recent loss at Baylor.
The Wildcats honored her accomplishment during Wednesday’s 82-74 loss versus West Virginia. Ranke said the celebration felt strange because of the lack of fans inside Bramlage, and the fact that K-State had bigger plans for this season. K-State was picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll.
That prediction proved wrong, but Ranke doesn’t think the Wildcats are only the league's ninth-best team, either. Sunday’s game marks the Wildcats' final tune-up before they try to prove her premise.
“This is the time of the year where we want to playing our best basketball,” Ranke said. “Honestly, everything that happened at the beginning of the year is pretty much irrelevant now. People always say, 'It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.'”