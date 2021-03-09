The second Kansas State’s women’s basketball team left Norman, Okla., following a 90-81 loss to Oklahoma on Sunday, it stopped worrying about its disappointing regular season.
The 30-day quarantine, the 10-game losing streak, the 10th-place finish in the 10-team Big 12 — none of it matters anymore. Once the Wildcats (8-17, 3-15 Big 12) step foot inside Municipal Auditorium for the Big 12 tournament at 8 p.m. Thursday, they won’t be judged by preseason expectations (they were picked fourth in the Big 12) or the first losing season of head coach Jeff Mittie’s tenure.
Instead, they’ll measure success by the following 40 minutes. Then, if all goes well, by 40 more.
“I think hitting the reset button will be good for this team and having a new focus,” Mittie said. “When you haven’t had the year you wanted, sometimes you can get caught up in that. Now it’s a new season, and everybody’s got the same opportunity in Kansas City.”
The Wildcats’ opportunity begins against seventh-seeded Texas Tech (9-14, 5-13). The Lady Raiders beat the Wildcats, 83-75, in overtime on Feb. 3, but K-State won 86-79 in Manhattan three weeks later. If the Wildcats hope to win the rubber match, they’ll need their best player on the floor more often.
Sophomore Ayoka Lee, who’s averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds this season, has played just 42 combined minuted against the Lady Raiders because of foul trouble. Lee fouled out after 20 minutes in K-State’s road loss and sat for 18 minutes due to the four fouls she committed during the Wildcats’ home win.
Mittie attributed Lee’s foul trouble against Texas Tech to her aggressive post play. The Red Raiders know Lee prefers to employ her power post moves over her left shoulder, so they’ve defended against that tendency and drawn offensive fouls.
With Lee on the bench, the Wildcats miss their best scorer, rebounder and a crucial defender. Mittie calls Lee the “quarterback” of his defense, and without her, the Wildcats can neither rotate as fluidly nor count on a rim protector to correct their mistakes. In Sunday’s loss to Oklahoma, the Wildcats played the Sooners even during Lee’s 35 on-court minutes. In the seven she sat, Oklahoma outscored them by nine points.
“She’s a physical presence in the paint who can change shots,” Mittie said. “I think when she leaves, (opponents) feel the floor is more wide open, the paint’s more wide open. There’s just more available to them.”
Texas Tech guard Vivian Gray capitalized on Lee’s absence during the Lady Raiders’ win at Bramlage Coliseum. She finished with 28 points without Lee to deter her from attacking the basket. Naje Murray also has proven lethal in two games against the Wildcats. Murray averages 20.5 per game and made 13 3-pointers against K-State this year.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats were forced to find alternative scoring avenues with Lee on the bench against Texas Tech. Emilee Ebert scored 19 points in K-State’s win over the Red Raiders. Christianna Carr scored 24, 10 of which came from the free throw line.
Mittie praised Carr’s aggressiveness during that game, and he said the Wildcats will need more of it against Texas Tech’s flexible defensive strategy on Thursday. The Lady Raiders have employed man, zone, and presses against K-State this season.
“Because they mix their defenses, I think we just have to stay aggressive,” Mittie said. “Keep it as simple as possible so that you’re not necessarily worried about what they’re doing.”
Mittie hopes all of his players heed that message entering the Big 12 tournament. Lee gives them a chance against most opponents, but the Wildcats’ supporting cast will swing outcomes.
Players like Carr (15 points per game) and Rachel Ranke (9.0 points per game) have offered supplemental scoring all season, but that’s not enough. Mittie believes the Wildcats will need breakout moments like Ebert’s against Texas Tech to make a deep run.
Those moments could come from anyone and in many forms. Reserves like Jada Moore and Taylor Lauterbach could change a game with a hustle play, for example.
But bottom line: Mittie said everyone needs to contribute something if K-State wants to play March meddler.
“It’s going to take more than our stars to do it,” Mittie said. “To advance in the tournament, you have to have a player who is maybe averaging five points go for 12 or 13 points. You’ve got to have special performances. And in our case, because we need to make a deep run here, you’re gonna have to have the whole roster do something good.”