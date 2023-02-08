Manon Donche-Gay tied for eighth place to lead Kansas State women's golf to a seventh-place finish at the Florida Atlantic Paradise Invitational Tuesday at Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton, Florida.
Donche-Gay shot a 2-under par 70 in the final round to finish with a career-best 4-under par 212 total score as the Wildcats shot a 9-over par 873 as a team, their best 54-hole score of the year.
"There are multiple positives from this result," said K-State head coach Kristi Knight in a written statement. "The ladies competed well."
Donche-Gay had five birdies on the last six holes and finished with the best 54-hole score for any Wildcat golf since Sept. 2020. It was the second top-10 placement of her career.
"Manon played very well. I'm proud of her," Knight said. "She hit a lot of good shots and putted well."
Haley Vargas tied for 22nd with a 2-over par 218, the second-best finish in her career. Noa Van Beek tied for 37th at 6-over par 222, Napua Glossner tied for 41st at 7-over par 223, Remington Isaac tied for 57th at 11-over par 227 and Kate Tilma tied for 64th at 14-over par 230.
No. 19 Vanderbilt won the tournament with a team score of 29-under par 235. Letizia Bagnoli of Florida Atlantic had the lowest individual score at 11-under par 205.
K-State will return to action at the Feb. 26-27 at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona.