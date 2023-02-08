marilynn smith invitational 0048.JPG
Buy Now

Kansas State’s Haley Vargas watches her tee shot during the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational on Sept. 20, 2021, at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Manon Donche-Gay tied for eighth place to lead Kansas State women's golf to a seventh-place finish at the Florida Atlantic Paradise Invitational Tuesday at Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton, Florida.

Donche-Gay shot a 2-under par 70 in the final round to finish with a career-best 4-under par 212 total score as the Wildcats shot a 9-over par 873 as a team, their best 54-hole score of the year.

Recommended for you