marilynn smith invitational 0671.JPG
Buy Now

K-State’s Manon Donche-Gay competes during the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational at Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan on September 20, 2021. Donche-Gay led the Wildcats at the Big 12 Championship meet over the weekend. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State women's golf wrapped up conference play with a ninth place finish out of the nine teams competing in the Big 12 Championship meet at the Dallas Athletic Club over the weekend. 

The Wildcats ended the tournament with an 54-over 918 (311-301-306). 

Recommended for you