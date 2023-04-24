Kansas State women's golf wrapped up conference play with a ninth place finish out of the nine teams competing in the Big 12 Championship meet at the Dallas Athletic Club over the weekend.
The Wildcats ended the tournament with an 54-over 918 (311-301-306).
Manon Donche-Gay led the way, finishing 12th with a 3-over 219 (75-70-74). She finished just one stroke shy of a top-10 finish and a medal.
“Manon had another solid day,” head coach Kristi Knight said in a written statement. “I am pleased for her and proud of her. She has represented K-State with class, and she works hard in the classroom and on her golf game. Unfortunately, as a team, we just dropped too many shots today.”
Following by Donche-Gay was Haley Vargas, who finished tied for 32nd with a 14-over 230 (77-77-76).
Remington Isaac finished 41st with an 18-over 234 (78-76-80) and Noa van Beek tied for 42nd with a 19-over 235 (81-78-76).
Gabriela McNelly and Napua Glossner did not play all three days of the tournament.
Oklahoma State won the Big 12 title and ended the tournament with a 4-over 868 (294-278-296).
The Wildcats will compete in the NCAA Regional meet starting Monday, May 8.
24th ranked Wildcat men to compete in Hutch
The K-State men will compete in their Big 12 Championship meet this week at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson.
The Wildcats, ranked 24th in the most recent Golfstat Top 25, will be one of five ranked teams competing, along with No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 14 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma State.
“We are excited to be getting back to Prairie Dunes for the Big 12 Championship,” head coach Grant Robbins said. “I’ve always said the Big 12 is the best conference championship in all of college golf. Being able to compete for 72 holes against some of the best teams in the country on one of the best courses in the country is very special.”
Senior Will Hopkins and Tim Tillmanns, junior Luke O'Neill and sophomores Cooper Schultz and Nicklaus Mason will make up K-State's five-man lineup with sophomore Laurenz Schiergen serving as the alternate.
Hopkins (69.93) and Tillmanns (69.74) lead the team in stroke average this season after 22 rounds a apiece of even or under par competition. Both stoke average are low enough to top the school record of 71.33 held by Roland Massimino from the 2018-19 season.
Schultz, who will only by an hour away from his home in Andover, has a 70.85 stroke average and five top-20 showings, while Mason had a 71.52 average and O'Neill sits at 71.67.
K-State has four victories this season, which is tied for fourth nationally.
The Wildcats tee off at 8:22 a.m. Monday and are paired with Baylor. Tee times will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. The final round will be shown live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
“Prairie Dunes is such a fantastic course, and with the conditions that are predicted, it will test every aspect of your game,” Robbins said. “To be successful there, you will have to strike the ball well and play smartly by keeping the ball on the correct side of the hole, and you’re going to have to be mentally tough. It’s just a great test of golf, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”