On Friday, Kansas State announced the resignation of longtime women's golf head coach Kristi Knight.
Knight has led the program since 1995 and was the second-longest tenured head coach for the Wildcats behind track and field's Cliff Rovelto. She was also the longest-tenure women's golf coach in the Big 12.
“I’m so thankful for my time at K-State and have enjoyed it so much, but it is time for something new for myself and for the program,” Knight said in a written statement.
Knight went on to thank former athletics director Max Urick and the three athletics directors following Ulrick in Tim Weiser, John Currie and Gene Taylor, along with several other members of the athletics staff.
“There are a lot of great people at K-State, which is the reason why I’ve stayed for as long as I have,” Knight continued. “I am thankful for all the players I have had the opportunity to coach and for our current associate head coach Jared Helin; he is a great coach and a great person. This is a really special place, and I will always help K-State in any way I can.”
The resignation comes after a season where K-State failed to earn a regional bid as a team for the 18th time, out of the last 19 seasons. The Wildcats finished last as a team at the Big 12 Championship meet and did not finish higher than seventh as a team at any of the meets they competed in this season.
Senior Haley Vargas did qualify for regionals as an individual though, the fourth such player in Knight's tenure.
Under Knight's leadership, K-State recorded all five of the program's NCAA Regional berths (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2017).
In Knight's 28 years at the helm, K-State accumulated 71 top-five finishes including 47 in the top three and 13 wins. All of the Wildcats' top-25 team and individual rounds, as well as team and individual 54-hole scores, have come under Knight. The team's entire top 10 team stroke averages also came in under Knight's guidance.
Knight coached Christine Boucher to three All-Big 12 accolades, including the Big 12 Women's Golfer of the Year award in 2004. Connie Jaffrey also earned All-Big 12 honors in 2018.
“We are indebted to Coach Knight for her many years of dedication to K-State and the women’s golf program,” Taylor said. “She has helped countless student-athletes over her 28 seasons become not only better golfers but exceptional young women in the classroom and in life, and we wish her nothing but the best. She has poured so much into this program for nearly three decades, providing a wonderful and enticing opportunity for the next head coach.”
A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to the university.