Knight.png

Kansas State announced the resignation of women's golf head coach Kristi Knight on Friday. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

On Friday, Kansas State announced the resignation of longtime women's golf head coach Kristi Knight. 

Knight has led the program since 1995 and was the second-longest tenured head coach for the Wildcats behind track and field's Cliff Rovelto. She was also the longest-tenure women's golf coach in the Big 12. 

Tags

Recommended for you