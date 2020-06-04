Kansas State women’s golf signed graduate transfer Brooke Nolte on Wednesday.
Nolte, who joins the Wildcats’ 2021 roster, will be playing for her fourth school and attending her fifth in as many years when she arrived at K-State.
She has one year of eligibility remaining.
Nolte started her career at Bowling Green, where she posted one top-10 finish in the Kalamazoo Classic. She transferred to Colorado State for her sophomore season, where she helped the Rams tie for third in the Mountain West.
For her junior season, Nolte suited up for the University of Texas-San Antonio. There, she was part of the Roadrunners’ Conference USA championship-winning squad. She graduated from Texas Tech this year, but did not participate in golf.
“We’re excited about adding Brooke to our roster,” head coach Kristi Knight said. “She brings quite a bit of experience. Her game has developed and matured during her time as a college golfer and she helped lead her team to NCAA’s while at UTSA. We’re really looking forward to adding Brooke.”