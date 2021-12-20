Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie speaks with players in a huddle following a game against Oregon on Saturday night. The Wildcats next non-conference game versus University of Illinois-Chicago has been canceled due to issues with COVID-19 on the Flames' sideline.
The Kansas State athletic department announced Tuesday afternoon that the K-State women's basketball game on Wednesday versus the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the UIC program.
The Flames tweeted the following statement Monday evening:
"The UIC women's basketball program has paused all team activities and its final non-conference game, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Kansas State, has been canceled due to COVID-related matters within the Flames' Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff. The Flames are scheduled to resume play on Dec. 31 against Wright State at Credit Union 1 Arena."
Head coach Jeff Mittie addressed the situation on his weekly radio show Monday evening at Powercat Sports Grill stating that he and his staff were working to find a new opponent but come Tuesday afternoon, the Wildcats announced the cancelation with no mention of a possible replacement:
"They had an outbreak earlier today and they were trying to figure out if they were going to have a roster," Mittie said. "They had another kid test positive late today. We are working on an opponent. We've been on the phone. We started those calls at around 2 p.m. when they initially said they would let us know later ... There were 13 cancelations today so we placed a call with anyone in the region who was a part of that and there's a chance, we'll see. My staff is working on it now. But we just don't know."
K-State is currently sitting at 10-2 on the season and is riding a three-game win streak and is fresh off Saturday's 68-56 victory over Oregon. With Wednesday's cancellation, the Wildcats are officially done with their non-conferee slate and will open Big 12 play versus No. 10 Baylor on Jan. 2.