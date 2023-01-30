01092023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-14
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory shoots for three of her game-high 26 points over West Virginia guard Kyah Watson during their Big 12 Conference game Jan. 7 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

LAWRENCE — Whatever caused the lights to go out at Allen Fieldhouse Sunday evening, it certainly wasn’t Kansas State women’s basketball’s first-quarter shooting.

The Wildcats dug themselves an early hole they couldn’t crawl out of, falling to Kansas 85-72 in a game that saw a 20-plus-minute delay after the first period because of a lighting malfunction.

