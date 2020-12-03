With 1:44 left in Thursday night's game against No. 11 Kentucky, Kansas State women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie was beside himself.
K-State's Emilee Ebert had just been in perfect position to secure a defensive rebound off a prayer to beat the shot clock that would have given K-State the ball back down 56-49. Instead of grabbing it, she watched as Kentucky's Dre'una Edwards reached over her to grab the ball and then score an uncontested layup.
Kentucky's next possession ended in similar fashion. Missed shot, offensive rebound, easy layup.
All Mittie could do was put his face in his hands as he sat in his chair next to the scorer's table. In the end, it was small effort plays like these that ended up punching a hole in K-State's upset bid, as Kentucky went on to prevail 60-49 in a game that was much closer than the scoreline suggests.
"They're active," Mittie said. "They have quick hands. They're active. They have athletes that can play above. We've got to box out better. We've got to chase better. We've got to do all those things much better."
Kansas State's upset efforts looked to be doomed early in the first quarter when star center Ayoka Lee went down with an ankle injury. However, despite Lee not being able to return for the remainder of the game, K-State responded well. Instead of sulking, the team started to play its best basketball of the season.
"Expect the unexpected," guard Chrissy Carr said. "Injuries will happen. We've dealt with the injury bug before. COVID's going to happen. Things will happen on the court. But that doesn't mean they're going to sit there on the court and say, 'Oh, Yokie's out. Let's try again tomorrow.' We had some energy."
The Manhattan-based Wildcats ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run to put themselves ahead of Kentucky 16-14.
K-State's offensive output continued into the second quarter, as the team finished the half shooting 50% from 3-point range and 37.5% overall. However, it was Kansas State's defensive effort that allowed it to take a 27-25 lead into the break.
Kansas State limited Kentucky to making just 26.5% of its shots in the first half by switching constantly from a man-to-man defense into a 1-3-1 zone. As a result, UK wasn't able to get into any sort of rhythm on its offensive possessions.
Kansas State's defense was especially effective against preseason All-American Rhyne Howard. The guard, who averaged almost 24 points per game last season, scored just four points on 1-of-6 shooting in the half. She finished with eight points.
However, the cracks in K-State's game also became more evident as the half wore on.
While Kentucky wasn't effective in its half court offense, the visiting Wildcats were pesky on defense, forcing 10 first half turnovers, which resulted in 10 points.
Kentucky also out-rebounded K-State 21-19 in the first half, which included eight offensive rebounds. While Kentucky was unable to make those chances count in the first half, it was only a matter of time until those errors started to make their presence felt on the game.
"We've got to communicate," guard Rachel Ranke said. "Making sure when a shot goes up, everybody has a body to box out. Effort, too. We've got to kind of control that when they keep grabbing those boards."
Those same errors popped up again in the second half. Only this time, Kentucky started converting on its opportunities.
By the end of the third quarter, UK re-established its lead by going up 43-41 after grabbing five offensive rebounds and forcing three turnovers in the quarter. Kentucky then used the same methods to pull away in the fourth quarter. When it was all said and done, Kentucky out-rebounded K-State 40-32 despite having a size disadvantage and forced 18 turnovers.
"Our guards have to control the ball better," Mittie said. "It is a concern. We'll get back to work and see if we can't help them. We've got to help them do things better. That's our job."
K-State now faces a very short turnaround, as the Wildcats will head to Conway, Arkansas for Saturday's game against Central Arkansas. Due to the game being scheduled so recently — it was announced Thursday — K-State will be making the trip on a bus. It is a seven-and-a-half hour drive.
"There's not a lot of time," Mittie said. "This stretch, there's not a lot of practice time. ... We'll have to get ready mentally, get ready to go and play a solid UCA team on Saturday that's usually in the top half of their league."