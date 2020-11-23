Kansas State women's basketball forward Emma Chapman has opted out of the 2020-21 season, according to head coach Jeff Mittie.
Mittie broke the news on KMAN News Radio's "Wildcat Insider" podcast on Monday. Mittie said Chapman is the only Wildcats' player to opt out of the season to this point.
Chapman, a sophomore, played sparingly her freshman season. She averaged 5.7 minutes per game and scored 15 total points on the season.
K-State opens its season Friday with an exhibition on the road against Newton. The regular season will start Sunday with the Wildcats hosting Southern at 1 p.m.