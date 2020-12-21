With three minutes remaining in the second quarter of Monday night's game, Jeff Mittie looked like he was out of ideas.
The Kansas State women's basketball head coach leaned back in his chair near the scorer's table, putting his hands behind his head in a surrender cobra fashion. Point guard Sydney Goodson had just turned the ball over near half court to add to Kansas State's seemingly never-ending streak of giveaways.
The Wildcats turned the ball over 34 times Monday night against No. 22 Texas. The figure is the highest turnover total for K-State since the team gave the ball away 34 times against Texas-El Paso in 2013. It is two turnovers short of a team record.
Texas capitalized on the giveaways, scoring 38 points off of the turnovers. That proved to be the difference, as Texas defeated K-State 62-52.
"The turnovers were our biggest issue tonight," head coach Jeff Mittie said. "We just did not handle their pressure well at all. It really didn't matter if it was full-court or half-court. Either area of the floor was a struggle for us."
K-State's issues with giving the ball away were not limited to one area of the floor. Much of the time, they were a result of not being able to get the ball in bounds.
Texas (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) played a stifling full-court press throughout the game. K-State's players rarely had a moment in which a Longhorn defender was not in their face.
The result was a large number of K-State in bounds passes either thrown into no man's land or out of bounds.
In turn, the giveaways limited K-State's scoring opportunities. The Wildcats took just 36 shots in the game. Texas, in comparison, took 62.
"You look at the numbers and they're just awful," Mittie said. "Taking 36 shots, we're like a soccer team with shots on goal. I don't know I've ever seen a number like that."
Every K-State player except for Ashley Ray finished with at least one turnover. Goodson led the team with eight turnovers.
It didn't help matters that K-State (5-4, 0-2 Big 12) struggled with foul trouble throughout the game as well. Every Wildcat recorded at least one foul.
The penalties effected one player more than others, as star center Ayoka Lee fouled out of the game less than a minute into the fourth quarter. She played 17 minutes, scoring nine points while also blocking four shots and grabbing two rebounds.
Lee not being on the court had an effect on K-State on both sides of the ball. Not only did K-State not have Lee's scoring output, but the Wildcats also didn't have their primary defender against Texas' Charli Collier.
Collier, who entered the game averaging 23.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, was one of the few Longhorns that dominated the Wildcats in Texas' half-court offense. The center scored 27 points and grabbed five offensive rebounds in the game, most of which came over K-State's backup centers.
"(Lee) is certainly a big part of our offense and to not have her on the floor is impactful," Mittie said. "It's an area that she's going to be a target. She'll be a target for another team to attack and we've got to handle that as a team better and she has to handle it as an individual player better."
However, Collier was the lone Longhorn to find success against K-State when Texas was forced to play in its half court offense. The Longhorns shot just 33.9% from the field and only made two 3-pointers over Kansas State's 2-3 zone.
"Quote from Ranke."
As the game wore on and Texas' lead grew larger — at one point in the third quarter, the Longhorns held a 22-point lead — Kansas State's frustration only compounded.
Along with the turnovers, Mittie and his team also felt the game officials were allowing the Longhorns to get away with more contact than permitted. K-State was also called for more fouls than Texas, 23-20, some of which appeared to be questionable when replayed on the big screen hanging above the Bramlage Coliseum floor.
"I feel like in a game like this, when it's a 94-foot game, officials tend to not want to call that bump 78 feet away, but then they call it 22 feet away," Mittie said. "But the bump is impactful regardless. If you're going to call it at 22, it ought to be a foul 78 feet away from the basket. That sometimes is not the way it goes. You've got to be able to play through that and you've got to still be able to run offense. Yeah, I can go down the list of stuff, but I'm not going to air that with you."
Despite all the hurdles, K-State was able to make a game of it in the fourth quarter. Behind the smooth ball handling of Cymone Goodrich, the Wildcats cut Texas' lead to just five points with slightly over five minutes remaining in the game.
However, it was not to be, as K-State started to rack up fouls and turnovers soon after. The missteps squashed any remaining hopes of an upset.
The Wildcats now have time to regroup following a stumble out of the gate in Big 12 play. K-State doesn't play again until Jan. 2, when the Wildcats travel to Oklahoma.
"(The players) will get to go home ..." Mittie said. "Then we'll get right into practice and preparation for that game versus OU."