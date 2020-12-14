At halftime of Monday night's game at Bramlage Coliseum, Kansas State women's basketball head coach Jeff Mittie's message was a simple one.
His team was surprisingly down 39-37 to a plucky Kansas City team. The Wildcats hadn't played particularly well in the opening half, shooting just 35% from the field while allowing UMKC to convert 42% of its opportunities.
The gap likely would have been wider had it not been for the actions of sophomore center Ayoka Lee.
In just 12 minutes of action, Lee had posted 17 points and six rebounds. When she was on the floor, K-State was +10 in the points margin. Without her, the Wildcats were -12.
So as Mittie looked at his team, his message was simple: feed Lee.
Coming out of the break, that's exactly what K-State did. The Wildcats' first three possessions all finished with a Lee shot from the post. Each time, the ball went through the net.
K-State continued to dump the ball inside to Lee throughout the game, as the star center powered the Wildcats to a 74-57 victory.
"To start the half, I basically told the team the ball better not stick with the guards," Mittie said. "We'd better get the thing moved quickly and we'd better find a way to pound it in the paint. Everybody had to be committed to that. If you weren't committed to that, you weren't going to play a whole lot."
Lee finished with a career-high 31 points in just 26 minutes of game time. She also recorded 14 rebounds and two blocks. In the process, she recorded her 20th career double-double and the fastest player in program history to reach 100 career blocks.
For Lee, it almost became too easy at times. With UMKC (3-2) mostly fielding a team in which all of its players stood 6-foot or shorter — Lee stands 6-foot-5 — the center had little problem catching the ball over her defenders and finishing at the rim.
"Coming into the third quarter, our guards moved the ball so well that it did make it a little easier for me because their defense couldn't recover," Lee said. "I definitely credit the guards for that because they moved the ball around so well."
Lee's efforts offset what was a struggle offensively for the majority of the other Wildcats who took the floor.
Outside of Lee, K-State (5-2) shot just 24% from the floor. The Wildcats went 7-30 from 3-point range.
"We're still struggling to shoot the ball," Mittie said. "I think that's my biggest concern right now. We're coming in at 36%. Until we get our ball movement better, until we get our shot selection, that is going to be a struggle for us. That's going to be a point of emphasis and continues to be a point of emphasis."
One of the few bright spots outside of Lee was the play of guard Emilee Ebert. The sophomore recorded a career-high 12 points, while also snagging five rebounds and passing out four assists.
Ebert seemed to grow more confident as the game wore on, as she hit on two of her three 3-point attempts and finished the game with several aggressive cuts to the rim.
"It just helps build my confidence," Ebert said. "We played well as a team. The ball movement was great and that led for opportunities for me to have open shots and we're just playing really well as a team. That helps a lot."
Ebert and Lee's efforts paired with an uptick in K-State's defense in the second half. Whereas UMKC finished the first half shooting above 40%, the Roos made just 17% of their shots in the second half.
"I thought our defense was much better," Mittie said. "I think we were capable of starting the game like that. I didn't see the commitment to get to the arc like I talked about prior to this game and in the second half, it was much better."
The win closes out Kansas State's non-conference schedule. It also ends a stretch of one-and-a-half weeks in which the Wildcats didn't have more than two days off between games.
Now, K-State will have three days to recharge before it opens Big 12 play against Iowa State on Friday in Ames, Iowa.
"We've got two games before the Christmas break and we want to finish strong," Mittie said. "It's different this year with conference play being at the end of December, but I know our group is excited about getting through this stretch."