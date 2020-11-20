The Kansas State women's basketball team will have a new opponent and new date for its preseason exhibition game.
The Wildcats original exhibition, which was scheduled for Wednesday at Fort Hays State, was canceled due to coronavirus protocols. A K-State spokesperson confirmed the protocols stemmed from a situation at Fort Hays State.
Fort Hays State also canceled its first two regular season games against Washburn and Emporia State due to "COVID-19 protocols," per team announcement.
K-State will now face Newman in an exhibition at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. The game will be held at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita.
Visiting fans will not be allowed at the game due to limited capacity. The game will be broadcast on the MIAA Network.
Kansas State opens its regular season Nov. 29 when it hosts Southern at 1 p.m.