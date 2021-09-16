Ayoka Lee shoots over two defenders during Thursday’s 75-65 win over Texas Tech in the first round of the 2021 Big 12 tournament at Municipal Auditorium in March. On Wednesday, K-State released its Big 12 conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.
Kansas State women's basketball released their finalized its Big 12 Conference slate for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.
The Wildcats will open the season on Sunday, Jan. 2 at home versus defending Big 12 regular season champion Baylor which marks the fourth time in nine season that KSU has opened versus the Lady Bears.
K-State will then begin a two-game road trip, facing Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 8 before returning home to play three of the next four game at home (Iowa State on Jan. 11, at Texas Tech on Jan. 15, Kansas on Jan. 19 and Oklahoma on Jan. 22.)
KSU will wrap up the first half of the Big 12 schedule with a trip to Austin to play Texas on Jan. 26 and a home game versus TCU on Jan. 29.
In February, K-State will play at Iowa State on Feb. 2 and home versus Texas Tech on Feb. 5 before facing Kansas in Lawrence for the second Sunflower Showdown of the season on Feb. 12 and traveling to Baylor on Feb. 16.
K-State will wrap up the conference schedule by playing three of its final five games in the friendly confines of Bramlage Coliseum.
They will start off that stretch with home games versus Oklahoma State , Feb. 19, and Texas, Feb. 23, before traveling to Oklahoma on Feb. 26.
K-State's final Big 12 home game will take place on March 2 versus West Virginia before closing out the year at TCU on March 5.
After that, the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship will be held on March 10-13 at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium leading up to NCAA Tournament time. The Women's Final Four will be hosted in Minneapolis on April 1 and 3.