Kansas State women's basketball guard Chrissy Carr was one of six panelists who spoke about the intersection of race and sports Thursday during a panel hosted by the Kansas City Star.
The panel, which was broadcast on Facebook Live and hosted by The Star's Blair Kerkhoff, involved six members from the Kansas City area. Carr was joined by Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, Kansas City Royals' general manager Dayton Moore, Kansas City Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self and Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
During the course of the call, Carr recounted her experiences since the killing of George Floyd. Carr has participated in multiple protests, recently returning to her hometown of Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, to join protests and help with donations in north Minneapolis.
Carr also detailed the comments she received after posting a picture of herself on social media at the Topeka protest, asking fans to support her in both sport and her cause.
"I had tweets from people saying I should burn in the city of Minneapolis and they don't support me, either, and they don't even know what women's basketball is," Carr said. "As much hate as I've gotten, I've had support as well."
Carr advocated for more education on issues facing the Black community for people who are not Black. Carr, whose father is Black and mother is white, noted how her mother didn't encounter some of the experiences her father has had and didn't understand the issues because of it.
"I feel like people need to have those hard conversations," Carr said. "We need to be able to educate people so not only African-Americans understand, but everybody understands. ... We (need to) get to a position where everyone understands injustice. Not only for people who say they don't see color. I want you to see my color and be able to accept it and learn why I am the way I am."
When asked about Black representation in women's college basketball at the coaching level, Carr said more African-American coaches in the game would be a step in the right direction. Every head coach in the Big 12 is white. Carr's father, Chris Carr, is an assistant coach under K-State women's basketball head coach Jeff Mittie.
There only are 12 coaches of color in the Power 5 conferences. The Southeastern Conference accounts for six of the coaches.
"To be able to have African-Americans in those positions does help," Carr said. "Being an African American woman, it does help to have someone on staff I can go to with those problems."