The Kansas State women's basketball team has paused all team activities following a recent set of coronavirus test results, according to a team release.
The pause will affect two of the Wildcats' upcoming games: Saturday's game at Oklahoma and Tuesday's home game against West Virginia. Both games have been postponed to later dates in the season, which have yet to be decided.
Head coach Jeff Mittie confirmed to The Mercury that the positive tests are currently limited to just players and that no coaches have tested positive.
The team initially found at least one positive test when it returned from its Christmas break on the night of Dec. 26, according to Mittie. The team then tested again Wednesday morning, with Mittie being notified of more positive cases at 11:30 a.m.
Mittie was unsure of where the positive cases stemmed from as contract tracing is still being completed. When asked if the team's holiday break could have played a role in the positive tests, Mittie stood by his decision to allow players to return home to visit their families during the break.
"I 100% believe players needed the mental break of the holidays," Mittie said. "Having coached basketball for a long time, I can tell you in normal years that our players need to see their families at Christmas. Moreso this year than ever, they really needed to see their families. But we knew the risk involved in travel, the risk in getting outside our kind of mini bubble would potentially create some problems. We’re seeing those problems now."
Mittie noted a large portion of the problems stem from players being held out due to contract tracing in addition to the positive tests. The team is still undergoing contact tracing, making the timetable for its return to the court uncertain.
"It’s up in the air," Mittie said. "Our hope is that it’s only a couple games, but we’re obviously going to be holding our breath every test. Obviously, we’d like to put together a couple tests back to back that are negative, because we haven’t been able to do that since we got back from the break."
Prior to the self-imposed pause, Kansas State was 5-4 and in the middle of a two-game slide to start Big 12 play. The team will now have to reset as the quarantine threatens to disrupt the chemistry the team built through the first month of the season.
"I think this season, if nothing else, has taught us to be flexible," Mittie said. "Just take each day because you don’t know. You’re not going to have a season of continuity and as a coaching staff, you’ve got to be able to adjust and improvise and players have to do that as well. I’ll tell you that it’s hard on the student athletes because once again, you get back to the isolation and time away and abnormality of the year and this is the challenge we have for the next two and a half to three months."