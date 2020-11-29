It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas State women's basketball team is 1-0 to start its 2020-21 campaign.
The Wildcats were met with a stiffer test than expected on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum, as Southern pushed K-State into the fourth quarter before KSU eventually pulled away with a 66-51 win.
For much of the game, little went as planned for the Wildcats. Star sophomore center Ayoka Lee was forced out of the game for the majority of the first half after suffering an inadvertent hand to the nose that drew blood. K-State once again struggled from deep, with the team shooting just 16.7% from range. KSU turned the ball over 14 times.
And yet, at the end of the day, head coach Jeff Mittie's team will head to Thursday's matchup against No. 11 Kentucky with a win under its belt.
"This early in the year, we're just not in sync scoring the basketball," Mittie said. "That's probably been our biggest struggle the last two games. We saw that continue today."
The season opener offered the Wildcats an opportunity to see what will likely be in store for them for much of the season.
Southern consistently focused on swarming Lee and K-State's other post players. At one point, the Jaguars switched to a 2-3 zone, effectively clogging the interior and forcing Kansas State to shoot from deep.
The results weren't good, as KSU went 1-6 from deep in the first quarter and found itself in a 14-11 hole heading into the second quarter.
"Three-point shooting is not good right now and has to get better," Mittie said. "It's got to get better and our players have to shoot the basketball better. It's hard to shoot though when you're not passing the ball timely and you're out of rhythm."
However, junior guard Chrissy Carr pulled the Wildcats back thanks to an aggressive mindset and excellent shooting touch. With Lee out, Carr scored 13 first half points to put Kansas State up 29-28 heading into the break.
"This year, it's full of ups and downs with COVID and injuries, anything can happen," Carr said. "Just knowing that, when you're on the court, you have to know things are going to happen and just have to be ready to be aggressive and fill that hole."
Coming out of halftime, it was clear the Wildcats were making a point to get the ball back into the post. Lee, who scored just two points in the first half, had multiple touches inside the first few minutes of the third quarter.
By the end of the quarter, Lee had 13 points. She would finish the game with a team-leading 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
"That's been a big thing these past couple days: getting post touches and playing together," Lee said. "Getting it inside, (Southern) stopped helping in the second half. They were getting shots, it was easier to get inside, I was getting shots and it was just playing together that was a big thing."
However, despite Lee's strong third quarter, KSU led by just four points heading into the game's final period.
That's when the Wildcats finally found their stride. The team shot 47.6% from the field while playing dominant defense, as K-State allowed Southern to make just 7.1% of its attempts.
However, the game proved K-State has plenty to work on heading into its first matchup with a ranked opponent.
The Wildcats' most glaring issue is their 3-point shooting. After shooting 15.2% from deep in Friday's exhibition against Newman, K-State managed to hit just four of its 24 3-point attempts (16.7%). Three of the team's four makes were from Carr, who shot 3-for-7.
There is some concern when looking at the start of redshirt-junior guard Rachel Ranke. A career 31.9% shooter from beyond the arc, Ranke is 1-for-14 on her 3-point attempts this season including the team's exhibition.
However, Mittie believes much of the forward's struggles are due more to rust after having not played competitive basketball since early last season before she suffered a season-ending foot injury.
"I'm not concerned about Rachel," Mittie said. "All she needs to do is get her legs under her. We know she's going to make shots. I'm not really concerned."
Now, it's on Mittie and his team to fix the problems in the three days they have before facing Kentucky. After that, the Wildcats will play close to every other day through Dec. 14.
"You're going to have to make shots against a quality team like Kentucky and a very talented team," Mittie said. "They can score the basketball, so you have to be able to score with them. Right now we just haven't scored very well."