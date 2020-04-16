K-State head coach Jeff Mittie talks to his team from the sideline

K-State head coach Jeff Mittie talks to his team from the sideline during the third quarter against Incarnate Word on Dec. 3, 2019. Mittie and K-State officially announced the signing of Texas Tech transfer Sydney Goodson on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

Kansas State women's basketball officially announced the addition of Texas Tech transfer Sydney Goodson on Wednesday. Goodson initially announced her intention to transfer to K-State on April 6.

“We are excited to have Sydney join our program for the upcoming season,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a release. “She has played all three guard spots in the Big 12 and has been one of the most consistent performers in the league. She is a leader who plays with great passion and toughness and can stretch the defense with the 3-pointer.”

In her two seasons at Texas Tech, Goodson averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She also is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

Goodson becomes the third member of the Wildcats' 2020 signing class, joining incoming freshman center Taylor Lauterbach (Appleton, Wis.) and incoming freshman guard Jada Moore (Denver).

Recommended for you