Kansas State women's basketball officially announced the addition of Texas Tech transfer Sydney Goodson on Wednesday. Goodson initially announced her intention to transfer to K-State on April 6.
“We are excited to have Sydney join our program for the upcoming season,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a release. “She has played all three guard spots in the Big 12 and has been one of the most consistent performers in the league. She is a leader who plays with great passion and toughness and can stretch the defense with the 3-pointer.”
In her two seasons at Texas Tech, Goodson averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She also is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.
Goodson becomes the third member of the Wildcats' 2020 signing class, joining incoming freshman center Taylor Lauterbach (Appleton, Wis.) and incoming freshman guard Jada Moore (Denver).