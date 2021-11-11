Kansas State women’s basketball will add four new players to the program next year after signing three guards and a forward on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
The Wildcats add guards Michayla Gatewood from Glenn Heights, Texas, Ja'Mia Harris from Lancaster, Texas, and Mickayla Parks from Norman, Okla., along with Eliza Maupin from Webster Groves, Mo.
“I’m really pleased with the class,” Mittie said. “The COVID year was so different. We had two who committed early, and then we made a nice run late. ... I think the thing that stands out with this class is that they have a lot of speed and athleticism, but they also have a lot of shotmaking ability. The other thing that stands out is they’re winners. They’ve won at a high level. They’ve won state championships and have excelled at a very high level. This is a group that should come in and be pretty ready.”
Gatewood is a 5-foot-6, three-star point guard and is ranked 38th in the nation, according to ESPN Hoopgurlz.
She is teammates with Harris, a 5-foot-8 combo guard who was named the 2020 Texas 6A Offensive MVP and a 2020 All-Area Second Team selection by the Dallas Morning News while averaging 15 points a game.
Both Gatewood and Harris led DeSoto High School to a 28-2 overall record and the 2021 Texas 6A State title.
Parks is a 5-foot-9 combo guard who is averaging 11 points, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 42% from the field and 37% beyond the 3-point arc.
She helped Norman High win two Oklahoma Class 6A titles (2019 and 2021) and was a Class 6A first-team all-state tournament selection.
Maupin is a 6-foot-2 forward and comes in ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the Class of 2022 by Prep Girls Hoops Missouri.
Maupin averaged 12.3 points on 53% shooting and 47% from 3 while also pulling down 5.3 rebounds per game.
Maupin is a multi-sport athlete and a two-time Missouri Class 5 state champion in the high jump. She also holds the school record in the event.
K-State dives into WNIT field
The Wildcats will get their first test of mental and physical endurance over the next week as they compete in the Preseason WNIT.
K-State will host UT Martin at 6:30 p.m. Friday before taking on Western Kentucky at 1 p.m. Sunday and North Carolina A&T at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
“When you have a tournament like this, you see how your team prepares,” Mittie said. “You see how they can adapt to different styles and you see how much information they can process in a short amount of time. As a coach, you’re trying to balance it. You certainly don’t want information overload, but you also want to see how well players can play in a short time span — not just physically, but mentally as well.”
The tournament ends with a trip to No. 5 North Carolina State on Nov. 19.
While the prospect of playing a top-10 team might be something that excites a young team like the Wildcats, Mittie said he has been impressed the focus of the underclassmen.
“In any early season tournament, you have a great opportunity to do some things, and obviously we’re excited about the opportunity to compete in the WNIT,” Mittie said. “You hate the cliché, ‘Take it one day at a time,’ but we really need to shrink it down to one practice day at a time. Our strength is that we’ve really done a good job with that, which is unique in that young players tend to be all over the place sometimes, and yet this team has been able to focus on the practice at hand. That’s been a strength so far.”
Ranke remains out with injury
Senior guard Rachel Ranke’s injury situation still is mired in uncertainty.
The 6-foot-1 guard, who averaged 29.8 minutes and 9.0 points per game during the 2020-21 campaign, has been out with an undisclosed injury since the start of the season. While the Wildcats had hoped Ranke's rehab nearly would be over by now, it appears her return isn't imminent.
“I’m not really going to have an update on Rachel until after Thanksgiving,” Mittie said. “We’re hoping that we’d get to this point and be day to day, but we’re not. We’re continuing to talk with doctors and seeing what the best course of action is for her going forward.”
Ranke is tied for sixth all-time in career 3-point makes (230) and holds the school record for 3-pointers by a player 6-foot or taller. She is the third player in program history with 1,000 career points, 300 career rebounds, 200 or more 3-point field goals made and 100 or more steals.
Greer still waiting on NCAA approval
Oklahoma transfer forward Heavenly Greer still is waiting on permission from the NCAA to play this season.
K-State and Greer applied for a waiver to make her immediately eligible after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this year.
The NCAA recently denied the waiver.
“Heavenly has been through one of the processes of the NCAA," Mittie said, "but she was denied that by a committee and she’s looking at other options.”
An appeal is available for Greer, but if that also is denied, she will be forced to redshirt this season.