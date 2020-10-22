Kansas State women’s basketball will start the 2020-21 season where it finished the 2019-20 season.
The Wildcats were ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, which was released Thursday. It is the highest preseason ranking for the program in head coach Jeff Mittie’s tenure and the highest ranking since the 2004-05 preseason, when the Wildcats were picked third in the then 12-team Big 12.
Baylor was ranked as the top team in the conference, earning nine of the 10 first-place votes and 81 total points. Texas received the other first-place vote and earned 73 points to come in as the No. 2 team.
Iowa State was the other team to finish ahead of K-State in the poll, slotting in at No. 3 with 69 points. K-State earned 50 points in its No. 4 spot.
Kansas State will be led by preseason All-Big 12 selection Ayoka Lee and Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention Rachel Ranke. The Wildcats return nine total letter winners from last season.
Big 12 Preseason Poll
1. Baylor (81)
2. Texas (73)
3. Iowa State (69)
4. Kansas State (50)
5. West Virginia (45)
6. Texas Tech (36)
7. Oklahoma (33)
8. Oklahoma State (26)
9. TCU (23)
10. Kansas (14)