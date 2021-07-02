Kansas State’s women’s basketball team has hired Lane Trudo as its strength and conditioning coach, the program announced Thursday.
Trudo, a 2015 K-state graduate, spent the previous two seasons working as the assistant director of strength and conditioning at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Now he’ll replace A.J. Kloss, who was hired as the men’s basketball team’s strength and conditioning coach last month.
“We are glad to have Lane join our staff,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “He brings an excellent amount of experience in every area of his young career.”
The Kansas State women’s golf team has promoted assistant coach Jared Helin to associate head coach.
Entering his fifth season at K-State, Helen has helped the Wildcats earn four team and five individual titles during his tenure. He’s also helped develop four players that rank top 10 in school history for single-season stroke average: Connie Jaffrey (3rd; 74.57), Madison Talley (5th; 74.84), Chloe Weir (6th; 75.11) and Paige Nelson (7th; 75.14).
“I have been fortunate to work alongside Coach Helin for the last four-plus years,” head coach Kristi Knight said. “He is a man of great character, and his experience and knowledge have made a positive impact on our players and on me.”