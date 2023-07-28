20230612_AVM_WBB_Practice_055.JPG

Kansas State freshman Taryn Sides (center) prepares to receive a pass while assistant coach Ebony Gilliam (right) looks on during practice June 12 at the Ice Family Basketball Center.

 Photo courtesy Austin Van Meter/K-State Athletics

Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie doesn’t think a player’s being a freshman should be a decisive factor in whether she sees the floor.

“You’re either ready or you’re not,” is the message to his two incoming freshmen this offseason. “Getting yourself ready to play has nothing to do with being a freshman. If you’re ready to play, you will play.”

