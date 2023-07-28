Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie doesn’t think a player’s being a freshman should be a decisive factor in whether she sees the floor.
“You’re either ready or you’re not,” is the message to his two incoming freshmen this offseason. “Getting yourself ready to play has nothing to do with being a freshman. If you’re ready to play, you will play.”
Taryn Sides and Alexis Hess are spending their famous “last summer before college” days in Manhattan with the Wildcats, already preparing for their inaugural seasons of basketball. They hail from rather distinct parts of the country, but what they have in common is that they were both prodigious scorers in high school.
Sides, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Phillipsburg, Kansas, wrapped up her preps career with 2,166 points, which puts her at No. 15 all-time in the state’s girls’ scoring list. Hess, meanwhile, averaged 17.1 points per game across her four years at Fleetwood Area High School in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, and during her senior season, she grabbed 9.2 rebounds and dished out 2.7 assists per game.
Being a Kansas kid, Sides grew up wanting to play at K-State, and one of her basketball role models was Kayla Goth, who played for Mittie from 2015 to 2019. The school was a natural fit, too; although it’s still a good three hours from her hometown, several people she knows from Phillipsburg — including her brother — are K-State students, and Sides said she’s honored to get to represent her home state.
It doesn’t hurt that her incredible high school career made her a no-brainer recruit for Mittie’s staff. And though she’s only been in Manhattan for a couple of months, Sides has already been impressive.
“Sides looks really good,” Mittie said. “ … She’s come in here and played really well, really come in and worked hard.”
“She can shoot the lights out of the ball,” said Zyanna Walker, who transferred from Louisville during the offseason. “Her level of shooting ability is not something a lot of people come into college with. It’s crazy to see the stuff she’s doing. She has a really good handle. She sees the floor really well. Her potential is through the roof.”
Hess’ journey to Manhattan looked a bit different from Sides’. For one thing, it was about six times as long. Furthermore, because of the academic calendar in Pennsylvania, Hess’ high school graduation wasn’t until June, so she couldn’t join the squad until later in the summer.
Regardless, she’s happy to be here now.
“It’s been a great experience,” Hess said. “I love the girls and their energy. It’s a different level of intensity and competitiveness, so it’s been really nice since I got here. I love Manhattan.”
As a 6-foot-1 guard, Hess said she prides herself on her “versatility.” She said she’s able to drive to the basket or pull up for a jump shot while also sharing with her teammates.
For that reason, she had interest from several Division I schools before undergoing knee surgery her sophomore year. After the surgery, however, a lot of coaches were suddenly less intrigued.
But Mittie and his staff remained invested in her, particularly during her junior year, when she put up a career-best 19 points per game in 21 appearances. Despite the injury and the complexity of in-season travel, Mittie made it out to Pennsylvania to see Hess play and “showed all the love toward me.”
She was hooked.
“You have to find the best fit for yourself, and I felt like that was here,” said Hess, who plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Hess and Sides will be swimming upstream this season when it comes to earning playing time on a roster that Mittie said is the deepest he’s had in his 11 years at K-State. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, because they’ll have the chance to learn from high-quality, older teammates.
“There’s a lot of experience coming back, so that makes it an easier transition for the newbies,” Sides said. “They have a lot of knowledge, they’ve been through it before. … I’m just taking what they’ve learned and applying it to what I can do. They’ve been really good role models and helpers. I’m just excited to get on the floor with them.”
“You build that bond with them,” Hess added. “You can go to them and ask questions and be able to work with them to build from your mistakes and learn from them. I go to them to lean on. It’s really nice to have them since they have gone through this experience.”
Both of them understand the jump from high school basketball to Power 5 college basketball is not often easily or quickly made, and they’re both committed to improving aspects of their game to be at their best come the start of the 2023-24 campaign.
Sides said she’s focused on developing her leadership skills, defensive ability and ball distribution to be ready for the physical Big 12 Conference, while Hess said she’s working on settling into the pace of both the college game and the lifestyle.
Historically, Mittie hasn’t been averse to putting freshmen on the court. Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn — who will all be juniors this season — started the majority of games their freshman seasons, while sophomore Eliza Maupin played in all 36 contests last year and averaged 12.3 minutes per game.
It’s too early for him to say how much Sides and Hess will see the floor this season, and a lot of elements must be considered.
“You don’t know how a player is going to react to a bad stretch,” Mittie said. “That’s what determines whether you can play in that game. Are you mentally tough enough when things aren’t going your way? Can you focus on other areas to help the team? If you can, then you can play in those games. If you can’t, then you simply can’t.”