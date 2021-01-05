The Kansas State women's basketball team will have to wait even longer to return to action, as the Wildcats were unable to return enough players from coronavirus quarantine to meet roster thresholds for this week's games.
The team's quarantine started last Wednesday, when Kansas State announced it would not be able to play against Oklahoma on Saturday and West Virginia on Tuesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the player pool. The new extension means K-State will be postponing Sunday's game against Baylor and next Thursday's game against TCU.
It is possible that even if K-State (5-4, 0-2 Big 12) had been ready to play Sunday, the game still would have been postponed, as Baylor is also on pause. The school issued a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming head coach Kim Mulkey had contracted COVID-19 and the team was undergoing contact tracing.
With the most recent postponement, the Wildcats are now scheduled to make their return to the court Jan. 17 against Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum. At that point, the team will have not played for 27 straight days.