After nearly nine months away from competition, the Kansas State women’s basketball team is about to make up for lost time.
The Wildcats are getting set for a fast and furious start to their 2020-21 season, as the team is set to play 10 games inside the opening month. The slate starts with Friday’s exhibition on the road against Newton.
The schedule builds in little time for rest, as the most days K-State has between games is three in its opening month. There are several instances in which the Wildcats will have just one day off between competitions.
The rapid pace means fitness will be imperative for Kansas State’s success. However, the lack of playing time up to this point might be working against the team’s health.
Because players’ opportunities for actual game activities over the offseason were limited because of the coronavirus, many players didn’t actually get back on the court until Kansas State started practice. The result was a number of nagging injuries that have swept through the roster.
“One of the interesting things since getting the team back is we’ve had more nagging-type injuries,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a Nov. 12 press conference. “These players didn’t play any full court from March 10 on. We’ve had the plantar fasciitis. We’ve had a strained Achilles, a strained quad. We’ve had things that take players out for nine to 10 days of practice. It’s been impactful.”
More recently, the Wildcats have had to deal with the effects of COVID-19. On Monday, Mittie revealed on KMAN radio’s “Wildcat Insider” podcast that the team recently canceled practice because of a number of players being out with either injury or coronavirus-related issues. Five players were absent because of contact tracing measures.
“That’s what’s getting everybody is the contact tracing ...” Mittie said on the podcast. “We had six players for three straight days and today was the first practice we’ve had over 10 in the past three weeks.”
Put together, it makes for a sketchy scenario when looking at the number of games the Wildcats face in such a limited period of time. It will be a difficult balancing act for Mittie to get the most out of his players without exhausting the gas tanks they still are working on filling.
To do so, Mittie will be relying on a deeper rotation than he would in normal times. More players will see the floor as Mittie tries to keep their legs fresh.
“I think in trying to develop depth, I’ll play more people early in the year,” Mittie said. “There won’t be minute restrictions. It’ll be trying to develop our depth knowing that every person on the roster will need to be ready to go at any given minute.”
For the players, the importance of recovery days cannot be understated. The group will need to take advantage of its limited off time to ensure it stays as fresh as possible.
“Recovery will be the big thing during that time,” center Ayoka Lee said. “As far as physical fitness, it’s just maintaining muscle and not losing it so we can get through the season. Our support staff is great, so I’m not super worried. Having a season under my belt helps to know what it’s like and how serious it is to get recovery and make sure I’m in the weight room. It’ll be different and a challenge, but we have a great staff that will help us through it.”
To help his players, Mittie plans to use a lighter practice load than he would in a typical season. With the team needing to use all of its depth in games, floor time is unlikely to be a problem for much of the roster.
“It’s on us as a staff to have everything ready going in and keep it light,” Mittie said. “I’ve always been the type of coach where I want them fresh physically and mentally. I’ve always been that way. So we’ll shorten practices, shorten prep time. ... We’ll need everybody on our roster, I’m convinced of that.”