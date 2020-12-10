For as much as things went wrong for the Kansas State women's basketball team on Tuesday, nearly as many things went right for the Wildcats on Thursday.
Where the team didn't pass the ball well against Idaho State, it did against No. 22 South Dakota State. While the Wildcats didn't have any post presence on Tuesday, they had all of that and more when their star center made a somewhat unexpected return from injury on Thursday.
The number of changes for the Kansas State's better made for a completely different Wildcats' team than the one that took the floor of Bramlage Coliseum two days earlier. This K-State team was crisper, tougher and in the end, a winning team, as the Wildcats took down the Jackrabbits 62-53.
Let's start with the biggest change for K-State. Star sophomore center Ayoka Lee not only returned to the team, but returned to the starting lineup and played 24 minutes.
After missing two games due to an ankle injury suffered against Kentucky, Lee made an impact almost as soon as she stepped on the floor. She used her size — she had five inches on any of the SDSU players that saw the floor — to box out her defender on K-State's first possession to score an easy turnaround layup.
Lee continued to blast her way through the Jackrabbits' defense all night, scoring 18 points while also grabbing nine rebounds in her return.
"It's huge. You're talking about one of the best players in the country," head coach Jeff Mittie said. "You're talking about a player coming off a special year last year as a freshman. It's hard to play (without her). ... You saw us in previous games struggle to find offense. The game's a lot easier."
Lee's presence was enhanced by the play of Kansas State's guard corps. The Wildcats had 18 assists on the night, while five guards scored at least one point. Chrissy Carr led the group with 12 points, while Rachel Ranke wasn't far behind.
"I think we were just loosened up and ready to play," Carr said. "I feel like we had really good energy this game. We had a nice practice yesterday, had short term memory loss and were hyped up and ready to go."
However, it was the other guards who were perhaps most encouraging. Sydney Goodson had her best shooting performance of the season. The senior transfer knocked down 50% of her 3-pointers, scoring nine points in the game while also grabbing five rebounds and passing for an assist.
Emilee Ebert also made her presence felt in more subtle ways. The Frankfort product, while only scoring one point, ripped down seven rebounds, dished five assists and recorded a block and a steal.
"I thought (Emilee) played really well," Mittie said. "I thought she really did some good things. The one thing about Emilee that she's starting to do is that she does enough on the floor that when something's going wrong, you can plug her in and she knows what to do and she helps you. She'll pick up some rebounds, pick up a blocked shot, find a player at the right time. We've seen that from her."
One of the biggest impacts on the night came from another player who was returning from injury.
Freshman Jada Moore made her return to the team after missing three games with a broken finger. Though she only scored two points, Moore was all over the floor both offensively and defensively. She functioned as K-State's primary ball-handler on offense, passing for three assists. She also did her part defensively, rarely getting beat while also grabbing three rebounds.
It was Moore who played an instrumental part in getting Kansas State off to a fast start. The freshman brought energy to the team when she was on the floor, something it had desperately lacked in Tuesday's loss.
"She's fearless," Mittie said. "She's come in from day one and just competed. She has a fearless attitude, brings that athleticism at the point. She's a changeup. She can get to the rim some and has a nose for the ball."
Moore's energy helped K-State open up a 20-7 lead after one quarter and a 36-18 lead at half. The Wildcats limited the Jackrabbits to just 27% shooting in the first half while converting 48% of their own shots.
"We knew we had to hit first," Lee said. "We knew we had to go in aggressive, protect our floor and play our game. We wanted to stick to our game plan and not worry about what they were going to do. We knew it started on defense, so we knew we had to be talking, just do what we scouted and do what we said we were going to do."
While K-State's second half was not quite as clean, as the Wildcats turned the ball over 14 times, the first half effort was still enough to get K-State comfortably over the finish line with a nine point win.
The victory is Kansas State's first win over a ranked team since the Wildcats beat then No. 15 Texas in February, 2019. It is also a very solid win given the teams South Dakota State has beat this season. The Jackrabbits have already topped then No. 15-Iowa State and then No. 18 Gonzaga.
It's the type of win Kansas State will hang its hat on when March rolls around.
Now, the Wildcats' face another quick turnaround as the team prepares to face Omaha at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State will be looking to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season.
"It was a good bounce back game for us," Mittie said. "South Dakota State is a heck of a team. I thought our group came out ready right away."