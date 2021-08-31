In this file photo, Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie talks with his team after a 79-66 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley in December of 2019. Mittie just finalized his 2021-22 roster on Tuesday with the addition of Oklahoma transfer Heavenly Greer.
Jeff Mittie's roster is set for the 2021-22 season after Kansas State women's basketball announced the addition of 6'3" sophomore forward Heavenly Greer, a transfer from Oklahoma.
"We are excited to add Heavenly to our roster for the upcoming season," Mittie said in a release. "She is a talented forward that has good upside at both ends of the floor. She is quick off the floor and possesses an excellent feel for the game. We wanted to add depth to our inside game and add someone that was athletic enough to defend multiple positions. We believe Heavenly can provide this to our team."
Greer joins the Wildcats after just one year at Oklahoma where she played in 10 games with 78 total minutes of action averaging 2.2 points per game on .476 shooting percentage along with along with 2.8 rebounds and .2 blocked shots per game. She pulled in a career-high 10 rebounds against Texas State on Dec. 13 of last season.
Greer was the 23rd-overall prospect coming out of high school according to ESPN Hoopgurlz and the 59th best high school player according to Prospects Nation.
The sophomore prepped at Ganesha High School in Pomona, Calif. where she averaged 22 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and seven assists per game. Throughout her high school career, Greer notched 1,403 points, 820 boards and 312 blocks.
Greer rounds out a group six new additions to the roster including Rebekah Dallinger (Australia, guard), Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn (Missouri, guards), Malene Pederson (Denmark, guard) and Serena Sundell (Missouri, guard).
The Wildcats will open up their season in an exhibition versus Washburn on Oct. 31.