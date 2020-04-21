Kansas State women's basketball announced the addition of junior college transfer Makayla Pippin to its 2020-21 roster on Tuesday.
Pippin comes to Manhattan from Central Arizona College, where she played two seasons. She will have two seasons of eligibility for the Wildcats.
Pippin, who can play as both a guard and forward, averaged 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in her two seasons in Arizona. She earned National Junior College Athletic Association women’s basketball third team All-America honors for her 2019-20 season and is the No. 15 junior college player according to Girls Basketball Report.
Coming out of high school, Pippin was the No. 8 ranked forward in the class of 2018, according to ProspectsNation.com.
“We are thrilled to add Makayla to our roster,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a release. “She is a versatile player that can face and attack while also possessing a nice three-point shot. We loved her toughness and relentless play at both ends of the floor.”
Pippin joins Sydney Goodson, Taylor Lauterbach and Jada Moore as part of K-State's 2020 recruiting class.