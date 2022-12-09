Four Wildcats scored in double figures Wednesday night as Kansas State women’s basketball used a dominant defensive effort to offset a poor offensive performance and beat Kansas City 72-45.
Emilee Ebert led the Wildcats (8-1) with 14 points while Gabby Gregory had 12, Brylee Glenn had 11 and Eliza Maupin had 10.
Gregory, K-State’s leading scorer with 20.2 points per game, fell well below her season average. Jaelyn Glenn, who averages 14.4 points per game, had three points while Serena Sundell, who averages 12.4 points per game, put up eight.
The Wildcats shot 36% (24-of-66) from the field and 4-of-24 from 3-point distance.
“I didn’t feel like we were particularly sharp all night long,” said head coach Jeff MIttie. “I said at halftime that we were just a little bit off. I did feel like the third quarter we seemed locked in with each other. And I will say this: we shared the ball fairly well. … We made a lot of good cuts tonight, but boy, we blew a lot of layups tonight. We’ve been working on the cuts, so I’m going to feel like that’s a positive, but just a little out of sync tonight most of the night.”
As hard a time as K-State had finding the bottom of the net, it compensated defensively. The Wildcats used a full-court press — something Mittie said he wanted to get on film — most of the night, and the Roos (3-6) struggled to find an answer.
Kansas City committed 33 turnovers, which turned into 32 points for K-State. Twenty of those turnovers came directly on steals. Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn and Sarah Shematsi had four steals apiece, and Sundell and Gregory had three each.
“We knew going in that we really wanted to play aggressive defense,” Brylee Glenn said. “We knew that we could take advantage of some of the things that we did. I’m proud of my teammates for going out there and getting steals, and then especially taking advantage of them, running the floor and being able to make play off of that.”
The Roos finished the game shooting 36% (17-of-50) overall.
But the first quarter was much closer than the final score suggested. After the Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead, Kansas City scored five straight to take its only advantage in the game at 5-4. K-State quickly went back on top 11-5 before a six-point Roos scoring spell tied it up again.
By the time the opening frame concluded, the Wildcats led just 15-13. Heavenly Greer, who entered the game averaging two points per contest, scored five of K-State’s first 15 points.
The Wildcats shot 57% in the second quarter after making 35% of their attempts in the first. Ebert buried back-to-back triples and scored eight points in the second to help K-State build a 39-24 lead at halftime.
She’d averaged six points per game prior to the matchup with Kansas City.
“I go into every game the same,” she said. “Personally, I didn’t shoot the ball well last game. I got shots up today earlier, and credit to my teammates for finding me when I’m open and making that extra pass.”
The third quarter proved to be the killing blow. The Wildcats’ defense forced 14 Roos turnovers in that period alone, while Kansas City managed just eight shot attempts.
K-State boatraced the Roos in the third 25-7 to lead 64-31 headed to the fourth.
“I loved our energy in the third quarter,” Mittie said. “That needs to be something that we’re not turning on and off like a faucet. We need to have that energy for longer stretches. But that energy in the third was really big and really stretched the lead out.”
But for as pleased as Mittie was about the third quarter, he was equally displeased with the fourth.
Kansas City won the final frame 14-8 and held the Wildcats without a field goal for the final 5:28 of the game — a pair of Greer free throws with 25 seconds left representing their only points in that stretch.
K-State went 2-of-17 from the floor in the fourth period.
Overall, it was another one of those non-conference games where you get the win, do some good things and some not-so-good things, and try to grow moving forward.
“Not a very good night offensively for us but I thought the defense picked us up,” Mittie said. “Got a lot of steals, got a lot of free plays. Certainly, things that I talked to them about is, you know, we’ve got to play more consistent, be a little sharper. We just have seemed a little out of sync.”
The Wildcats will get the chance to build on their performance at 1 p.m. Saturday when they take on South Dakota State at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Jackrabbits (5-4) have already beaten three Power 5 teams this year, most notably then-No. 4 Louisville 65-55 on Nov. 21. They went 29-9 last season — including a 79-73 loss to K-State on Dec. 11, 2021 — en route to winning the postseason WNIT.
“We have done this partly for our Kansas City fans and partly because it’s a good opportunity for us to play in the arena where we play the Big 12 tournament,” Mittie said of the neutral site game. “...I grew up in Kansas City, so I watched a lot of games in that arena over the years. While it has aged, it has tremendous history to it. … I’m looking forward to the preparation for a really good South Dakota State team that has been an NCAA Tournament team virtually ever year.”