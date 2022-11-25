11182022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-10
Kansas State guard Brylee Glenn pulls down a rebound during the Wildcats’ non-conference game against Iowa on Nov. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum. Glenn led the Wildcats with seven rebounds in their 76-38 win over Clemson on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

No. 25 Kansas State women’s basketball used a monstrous third quarter Thursday evening to race past Clemson 76-38 in its opening game of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Wildcats (6-0) outscored the Tigers 30-4 in the first 10 minutes following halftime, shooting 61.1% (11-of-18) from the field — including 5-of-8 behind the 3-point line — to Clemson’s 9.1% (1-of-11) in that period.

