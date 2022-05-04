Kansas State’s Serena Sundell (4) scores a layup in a game against Iowa State on Jan. 11 at Bramlage Coliseum. Sundell will join Taylor Lauterbach and Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn in competing at the 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X National later this month in Springfield, Mass.
Kansas State women’s basketball will be represented on the national stage at the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals for the second straight summer, the school announced on Wednesday.
Junior center Taylor Lauterbach and sophomore guards Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn and Serena Sundell will travel to compete as a 3x3 basketball team at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., from May 13 to 15.
Last year, Ayoka Lee, Emilee Ebert, Cymone Goodrich and Rachel Ranke competed in the event and went 2-2.
Preliminary round games will tip on the 13th and teams will be seeded based on their preliminary records before entering bracket play.
The games will be played in the Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams inside the museum.
The event serves as a final evaluation of athletes for selection to various 2022 USA Basketball 3x3 men’s and women’s national teams, including the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Cup which is held in Belgium in June.
3x3 basketball is played on a half court with a 10-minute clock and a 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21 points or the team with the lead at the end of regulation wins.
Lauterbach comes into the tournament have played 55 games in her career and has 113 rebounds and 30 blocks in her two seasons.
Brylee Glenn was named to 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team last season after averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists and steals.
Glenn was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week three times and had 10 games with 10 or more points, five of which came during conference play.
Jaelyn Glenn averaged 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals. She led K-State in steals last season with 46 and became the sixth freshman in program history to register 200 or more points, 125 or more rebounds and 45 or more steals in their freshman season.
Sundell comes into the tournament as a 2022 All-Big 12 honorable mention recipient and a unanimous member of the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
She was the first Wildcat freshman guard to to register 300 or more points, 175 or more assists and 20 or more blocks.
Sundell won Big 12 Freshman of the Week five times and was the only freshman in K-State history and the only freshman in the nation last season to register 175 or more assists and 50 or more 3-pointers.
Broadcast information, full team rosters and a game schedule has not been released as of press time.