Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie applauds during the Wildcats’ 90-56 win over Wichita State in the first round of the WNIT on March 16 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women’s basketball announced Wednesday its first non-conference game of the 2023-24 season, a matchup against former Big 12 foe Missouri in the 2023 Bill Snyder Basketball Classic.

The Wildcats and Tigers will meet at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, the hometown of former K-State football head coach Bill Snyder.

