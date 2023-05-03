Kansas State women’s basketball announced Wednesday its first non-conference game of the 2023-24 season, a matchup against former Big 12 foe Missouri in the 2023 Bill Snyder Basketball Classic.
The Wildcats and Tigers will meet at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, the hometown of former K-State football head coach Bill Snyder.
"We are excited to play in the first Bill Snyder Classic," said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. "Coach Snyder has meant so much to Kansas State University, Manhattan and St. Joseph, Missouri. We are honored to take part in this game."
Snyder was born in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1957. He is a member of the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame, having been part of the inaugural class in 2021. He annually presents the Snyder Women of Impact award as part of his association with the hall of fame.
K-State and Missouri have played twice in women’s basketball since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012. Missouri swept a home-and-home series played in 2015 and 2017.
However, the Wildcats lead the all-time series 45-39.
The Tigers went 18-14 overall last season and 6-10 in conference play. They made it to the second round of the WNIT.
K-State went 19-17 and 5-13 in Big 12 games. The Wildcats reached the Super 16 round of the WNIT.