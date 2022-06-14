A general view of American Family Field is seen before an Opening Day baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. Kansas State women's basketball will play Wisconsin at American Family Field on Nov. 11.
Kansas State women's basketball is going to play in a baseball stadium.
The Wildcats will take on Wisconsin at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Nov. 11. American Family Field is the regular-season home stadium of the Milwaukee Brewers and has a retractable roof, allowing the game to be played in climate-controlled, indoor conditions.
“We’re excited to play in such a unique venue and challenge our team to an early road contest against a quality opponent,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement.
The game will be part of the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle, a doubleheader that will also feature a matchup between the Wisconsin and Stanford men's basketball teams. Game times have not been announced.
The San Diego State and San Diego men's basketball teams played in the last college basketball game held in a professional baseball stadium during the 2015 season. Houston's AstroDome, Minneapolis's Metrodome, Seattle's Kingdome and Tampa's Tropicana Field have all hosted college basketball games in the past. Games have also taken place in football stadiums and on aircraft carriers.
K-State has never played in a baseball stadium.
The hardwood court will be laid out across the infield, with center court located approximately over the pitcher's mound. There will be additional seating added around second base, along with more on-field, court-level seating. Nearly all of the existing seating areas in the stadium itself will also be available.
Tickets will go on sale on July 6.
K-State and Wisconsin have played once in their histories, with the Badgers winning the lone matchup 56-53 in the UNLV Lady Rebel Shootout in Las Vegas on Nov. 24, 2006. Led by second-year head coach Maria Moseley, Wisconsin went 8-21 last season and 5-13 in the Big Ten Conference.
The Badgers are the Wildcats' second Big Ten opponent announced for the 2022-23 season. K-State will also host Iowa on Nov. 17.