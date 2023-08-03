Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie huddles with his team after the Wildcats’ 79-69 win over Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament March 9 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas State women’s basketball will spend Thanksgiving weekend in Florida this season.
Alongside national runner-up Iowa, the Wildcats are one of eight teams in the field of the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase set for Nov. 24-26 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.
K-State will open the tournament with a breakfast tilt against Western Kentucky at 10 a.m. Nov. 24. The Wildcats will then face either North Carolina or Vermont in the semifinals or the consolation semifinals on Nov. 25. The last round of the tournament is scheduled for Nov. 26.
On the other side of the bracket, Florida Gulf Coast will square off with Delaware, while Iowa will take on Purdue-Fort Wayne.
All games will be broadcast on FloHoops.
K-State and Western Kentucky have met three times, with the Wildcats holding a 2-1 advantage. The last meeting came Nov. 14, 2021, when K-State knocked off the Hilltoppers 76-44 in the 2021 Preseason WNIT.
Last season, the Wildcats upset then-No. 4-ranked Iowa 84-83 in overtime on Nov. 17 before the Hawkeyes went on a run to the national championship game.
The only other announced non-conference matchup on K-State’s 2023-24 is a game against former Big 12 foe Missouri. The Wildcats at Tigers will play in the 2023 Bill Snyder Basketball Classic on Dec. 9 at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.