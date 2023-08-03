03102023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-20
Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie huddles with his team after the Wildcats’ 79-69 win over Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament March 9 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women’s basketball will spend Thanksgiving weekend in Florida this season.

Alongside national runner-up Iowa, the Wildcats are one of eight teams in the field of the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase set for Nov. 24-26 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

