Kansas State women’s basketball fans will get their first look at this season’s team Sunday, when Washburn University comes to town for an exhibition.
Big 12 coaches picked the Wildcats to finish eighth in the conference in the preseason poll, tied with Texas Tech and ahead of only Kansas in the 10-team league.
The Wildcats finished 9-18 overall last year and 3-15 in the Big 12 in a season plagued with coronavirus issues. At one point last season, K-State went nearly a full month between games because of five straight postponements. The Big 12 mark was the worst for K-State since the 2000-01 campaign, when it won only two conference contests.
The Wildcats return junior preseason All-Big 12 senior Ayoka Lee along with seven other letterwinners from last season, including seniors Rachel Ranke and Cymone Goodrich and junior Emilee Ebert.
K-State also adds six newcomers, including Australian junior college transfer guard Rebekah Dallinger — who was the junior college player of the year last season — and Missouri preps standouts Serena Sundell and Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn.
Head coach Jeff Mittie hopes that the newcomers play a key role this season, and while they’ve all shown flashes they’re capable of contributing, there have been plenty of growing pains, too.
“It starts in practice in being consistent, in showing that you can play at a standard and level that other players do,” Mittie said at the Big 12 women’s basketball media day last week in Kansas City, Mo. “That’s easier said than done in terms of the evaluation of practice, but one of the things I keep preaching to this team is that, ‘You have to show me that you’re ready and you have to show me that you’re able to be trusted by your teammates.’ ... The good news is that we’ve seen all of them have really good moments; the bad news is we’ve also seen them have the opposite of that.”
While there will certainly be a gelling period throughout the first several weeks of the season, Mittie has been encouraged by what he’s seen during preseason practices.
“The best thing I see us doing right now is that we make the extra pass,” Mittie said. “We share the basketball pretty solidly right now. I think that even when we make mistakes, they know the mistake. That isn’t always the case with teams, so we have a pretty high basketball I.Q. We have a lot of little things we need to clean up mentally to help us, but I see a lot of things that will make a good basketball team.”
One change for this season: the women’s 3-point line has moved back to 22 feet, 1.75 inches and 21 feet, 7.875 inches in the corners to match the NCAA men’s/FIBA distance.
Tip off between the Wildcats and the Ichabods is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Lee named to to 2022 Leslie Award watch list
On Friday, Lee was named as one of 20 candidates for the 2021-22 Lisa Leslie Award watch list.
The award recognizes the top centers in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.
Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in each of the three rounds at hoophallawards.com.
In late January, the list of 20 finalists will be narrowed to 10, and in late February, it will be narrowed to five. The quintet then will presented to Leslie and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee.
Lee enters the season as the Big 12’s top returning shot blocker, and needs just 66 points to achieve 1,000 career points, which will make her just the fifth player in program history with 1,000 or more points, 500 or more rebounds and 100 or more blocks.
Lee ended the 2020-21 regular season averaging a personal-best 19.1 points per game, the best mark at K-State since Brittany Chambers set the school record at 21 points per game in 2012-13.
Lee also set single-season career-highs in field goal percentage (.621) and free throw percentage (.821), making her the only Division I player to hit both of those marks last season.
“She makes the game simple,” Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said at the Big 12 women’s basektball media day event. “And that sounds kind of odd, but it’s just, ‘Get your angle, do your work ahead of time, catch, finish.’ And when that’s not there, she’s got a good demeanor, because she’s going to face a lot of double-teams and triple-teams and it doesn’t seem to bother her.”