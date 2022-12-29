There may still be another major holiday looming on the calendar this weekend, but it’s already back to business for Kansas State women’s basketball.
The Wildcats (11-2) will open Big 12 Conference play Saturday when they travel to tangle with Texas. It will be their first game in 10 days after they closed their non-conference slate with a 77-46 win over Morgan State last Wednesday.
K-State’s 11 wins before the start of the Big 12 season are the most since the 2008-09 season and have already earned them a couple of appearances in the AP Top 25. They include some signature victories, such as an 84-83 win over No. 4 Iowa on Nov. 17 and a 77-63 quasi-road triumph over Wisconsin on Nov. 11.
“It’s been a successful non-conference season,” said head coach Jeff Mittie. “We’ve had good growth. It hasn’t been without adversity. In the last couple weeks, we’ve really battled some consistency issues. We’ve battled, internally, maybe players going through a tough stretch of their own and not (being) able to focus on the team as much as we want them to. But I think that’s also part of the growth that has to occur during the season.”
Perhaps the greatest adversity the Wildcats have had to overcome struck a few months before the first game of the year, when All-America center Ayoka Lee underwent season-ending knee surgery. While K-State had plenty of experience — albeit still somewhat raw — returning, losing Lee left the Wildcats without their most experienced player as well as their leading scorer and rebounder.
But senior transfer guard Gabby Gregory — who came over from Oklahoma in April — has been a revelation. Despite playing a different position from Lee, she quickly established herself as K-State’s top contributor, leading the team in points per game (21), made 3-pointers (36) and rebounds per game (6.3).
Through the first semester of this season, she’s also atop the Big 12 leaderboard in points per game.
“It’s been a blast; I’ve had a lot of fun,” Gregory said of her first 13 games in purple. “As a team, we’ve grown a lot. I’ve just had so much fun playing with these girls and playing for Coach Mittie. I’m excited to go into conference play and see what we do in the conference.”
The Wildcats have also seen increased production from sophomore guard Jaelyn Glenn, who has nearly doubled her scoring output from last year with 12.8 points per game. She also has the top 3-point shooting percentage at 35.5% and leads the team with 2.5 steals per game.
After a breakout freshman season last year, sophomore guard Serena Sundell is putting up 11.9 points per game and has dished out a team-high 5.2 assists per game.
Filling Lee’s specific position on the court has been a bit more of a work in progress. Her 6-foot-6 frame coupled with her athleticism isn’t easily replicated. Early in the year, K-State went more with 6-foot-7 junior center Taylor Lauterbach, but her playing time has decreased to just 7.7 minutes per game.
Sarah Shematsi, a 6-foot-2 senior transfer from LSU, has gotten the majority of the time down low, putting up 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. Then there’s true freshman Eliza Maupin, whose agility and ability to track down the ball belies her 6-foot-4 height. She’s scored 4.2 points and snagged 3.5 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game this year.
It remains to be seen, though, if Shematsi is tall and consistent enough and if Maupin is strong enough to compete day in and day out in the Big 12 Conference.
The Wildcats have been grinding it out since Monday after taking a short holiday break following last Thursday’s win over Morgan State. Mittie said he was glad to give his players some time off to spend with their families and recover their bodies a bit. But once they were back in the gym, it was back to work.
After all, the toughest part of the season is still ahead.
Saturday’s matchup with the Longhorns (9-4) will be K-State’s first true road game of the season. The Wildcats have struggled with Texas of late, losing five straight.
“These are teams and players that we’re more familiar with going forward,” Mittie said. “...But we need our focus to continue to be on getting better, play to our strengths, eliminate as many flaws as we can. Our leadership has got to grow here. We’ve been a little in and out there for my taste, but I think the break is going to be a really good time without classes for that to continue to grow.”
Despite the ways it still needs to develop, K-State knows it has already garnered some impressive accomplishments and has the opportunity to pull off even more.
“It’s been a really good non-conference season for us,” said senior guard Emilee Ebert. “Definitely gives us confidence going into conference play. We want to be playing our best basketball when that starts, and that’s what we intend to do. We’re excited to get started.”