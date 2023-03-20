03172023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-6
Kansas State guard Jaelyn Glenn is introduced in the starting lineup before a game against Wichita State in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women’s basketball may not be dancing in the NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats are still tapping their toes in the WNIT.

After dispensing of Wichita State 90-56 in the first round on Thursday, K-State will return to the floor Tuesday to host Wyoming at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cowgirls opened their WNIT run with a 75-41 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday.

