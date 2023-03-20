Kansas State women’s basketball may not be dancing in the NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats are still tapping their toes in the WNIT.
After dispensing of Wichita State 90-56 in the first round on Thursday, K-State will return to the floor Tuesday to host Wyoming at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cowgirls opened their WNIT run with a 75-41 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday.
The two squads haven’t played in more than a decade and a half, but they faced off five times between 2004 and 2007. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 4-3 and have a 3-0 record in home games against Wyoming, but the Cowgirls have won the last two.
K-State and Wyoming have gone to overtime three times in their seven-game history, including an 89-79 Cowgirls win in triple overtime in the WNIT on March 28, 2007, in Laramie, Wyoming.
Under first-year head coach Heather Ezell, Wyoming (23-10, 13-5 Mountain West) just missed a berth in the NCAA Tournament after falling to UNLV 71-60 in the Mountain West tournament championship game on March 8.
Three Cowgirls average double-figure scoring this year — including a familiar face to the Wildcats. Sophomore 6-foot-4 center Allyson Fertig puts up 13.4 points and grabs 8.8 rebounds per game, while grad student guard Quinn Weidemann scores 11.2 points and delivers 2.4 assists each time out.
Redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen — who transferred to Wyoming from K-State prior to the season — is averaging 10.9 points in 29.1 minutes per game. Pedersen, a 5-foot-11 guard from Aabyhoj, Denmark, sat out the 2021-22 season with the Wildcats while she rehabilitated from an injury.
The Cowgirls are a low-scoring team, averaging 65.9 points per game, which is good for 162nd in Division I. However, their defense is No. 39 in the country at 58.2 points per game.
The Wildcats have scored 70.7 points per game while their opponents have put up 68.1 points per game.
Senior guard Gabby Gregory currently leads K-State with 18.4 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore point guard Serena Sundell has brought her scoring average up to 13.9 points per game, and she averages 5.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game as well.
Sundell paced the Wildcats with 16 points and seven assists against Wichita State Thursday. Brylee Glenn added 15 points, while Jaelyn Glenn had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Gabby Gregory had 13 points, four boards and four assists.
K-State and Wyoming will face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.