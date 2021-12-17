After a successful two-game road trip, the Kansas State women’s basketball team returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday for a high-profile game versus Oregon.
The Ducks (6-3) opened the season ranked 10th overall, but terrible injury luck crippled them just a couple of games into the season.
Oregon lost a trio preseason All-Pac-12 recipients — forward Nyara Sabally and guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endiya Rogers — and went on to lose three straight games to No. 1 South Carolina, No. 25 South Florida and UC Davis.
Sabally averaged almost 25 points and eight rebounds in the only two games she’s played this season, while the other two have not recorded more than three minutes of playing time so far. But Paopao averaged double-figures last season for the Ducks, and Rogers, a USC transfer, also averaged double-digits during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Since that three-game skid, Oregon has bounced back, winning three consecutive outings. And the Ducks are getting healthier, with head coach Kelly Graves stating Rogers will be back in full-force by Saturday pending a final medical exam this week, while Sabally has a chance to return in a limited role.
“I think they’re starting to get healthy,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “It looks like they’re going to get a couple of players this weekend. Whether they play against us or not, we have to prepare like they will. It’s a very talented team. It’s a program that has been in the Final Four conversation a lot. They have a lot of size and a lot of excellent shooters.”
Meanwhile, K-State comes in after fighting through their own attrition issues. The Wildcats got a blowout win at Omaha on Dec. 8 and then gritted and grinded their way through a 79-73 win over South Dakota State where they played without freshman guards Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn and sophomore center Taylor Lauterbach because of illness.
“I think any road trip, especially an extended road trip, you get a lot of positives to come out of it,” Mittie said. “Certainly you see the growth of the team while you’re on the road and the camaraderie that comes out of that. Then you go and play pretty well, that’s something you can build off of. Then you face some adversity, and what we faced was some illness and a short bench. Certainly our team came back from that a better basketball team than before the trip, and that’s something we’re trying to build on this week.”
Mittie indicated that both of the Glenns and Lauterbach will be available for Saturday’s game.
The Wildcats should have their best crowd in quite some time thanks partially to K-State Athletics’ Dollar Day promotion — all tickets for the game and select concessions will be a dollar — and the Youth Team and Camper Game promotion, which allows all youth basketball teams and K-State women’s basketball camp attendees to get in free with prior registration.
However, Mittie did all K-State fans one better Monday, when he announced he had purchased 1,000 tickets. They are available, free of charge, for anyone who contacts the K-State ticket office.
“Shanna (Mittie’s wife) and I were just talking, and we thought you’ve got a lot of youth basketball teams and a lot of Christmas parties, and we thought that if some people wanted to bring some large groups, we wanted to help,” Mittie said. “This time of year, you have a lot of those types of activities going on, and we’d like for those activities to be at Bramlage on Saturday. So we thought we’d get a little more attention on the game and then help some people out if they wanted to bring a large group.”
As of Thursday morning, Mittie said less than half of the 1,000 tickets he bought are still available. For newcomers like freshman point guard Serena Sundell, Saturday will be the largest home crowd they’ve ever experienced.
“I think what Coach Mittie did was pretty cool,” Sundell said. “He obviously wants us to have a good support system here. We always do, but to push things up to the next level, I think, will really help us on Saturday.”
Those who don’t make it to Bramlage for Saturday’s game, which tips at 6:30 p.m., can watch the contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Sundell earns 2nd Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor
For the second time this season, Sundell was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after strong performances in K-State’s road wins over Omaha and South Dakota State.
The two wins were the team’s first consecutive non-conference road victories since 2012.
“I was very surprised when I found out, but I was also very honored and I just want to continue to get better,” Sundell said. “It was still pretty cool the second time around.”
Sundell averaged 14 points on 47% shooting with seven assists, four rebounds and 2.5 teals in the two wins.
In K-State’s win over South Dakota State last week, the freshman had her first career double-double, scoring 16 points and recording 10 assists with just one turnover.
Sundell ranks 16th in the country in total assists with 53, and her 2.65 assist-to-turnover ratio is the 37th best in the nation.
“A true point guard hasn’t been a sure thing in past years,” junior center Ayoka Lee said. “So it’s been nice to see her come in and have an immediate impact.”